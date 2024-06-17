Series Preview: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians, June 18-23

June 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their seventh homestand of the 2024 season on Tuesday, June 17, against the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The six-game set, which runs through Sunday, June 23, is the second of three series between the two teams this season and only visit the I-Cubs make to Indy. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions, first pitches and more.

Iowa Cubs (31-38, -17.0 GB, T-15th)

2023: 82-65, 5th

International League Championships: N/A

Manager: Marty Pevey, 11th season (711-775, .478)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: OF Owen Caissie (CHC No. 2/MiLB No. 35), RHP Michael Arias (9), INF BJ Murray Jr. (11), INF Luis Vazquez (13), OF Brennen Davis (22), RHP Porter Hodge (23)

The I-Cubs' roster boasts six of the Chicago Cubs' top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. The club has lost five of its last seven since June 9 and is amidst a 12-game road trip that began last Tuesday at Ohio's Huntington Park with a 2-4 record against the Columbus Clippers. Miles Mastrobuoni led the team to begin the road trip, hitting .462 (12-for-26) with a .548 on-base percentage and 1.279 OPS in those six contests. Since going 3-3 against Indianapolis from May 21-26 at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa, the I-Cubs are 9-10.

I-Cubs outfielders have been pulling their weight at the plate, with No. 2 prospect Owen Caissie (.284), Alexander Canario (.277) and Darius Hill (.273) logging the three best batting averages among active players on Iowa's roster. With 13 home runs, Canario ranks among International League leaders in slugging percentage (4th, .590) and OPS (7th, .958). Caissie is tied for the seventh-most walks in the IL with 44. On the mound, southpaw Thomas Pannone ranks among qualifiers in innings pitched (6th, 69.0), ERA (9th, 4.04) and WHIP (9th, 1.29) across a league-leading 14 starts. Carl Edwards Jr. is tied for the fourth-most saves with seven in eight opportunities.

As a team, the I-Cubs' offense ranks among IL leaders in walks (2nd, 341), doubles (3rd, 142), home runs (4th, 91), on-base percentage (4th, .359), OPS (4th, .801) and slugging percentage (5th, .442). The pitching staff trails only Norfolk in strikeouts (688) but has issued more walks than any other team in the league (339).

Indianapolis Indians (29-38, -18.0 GB, T-17th)

2023: 70-78, T-12th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Miguel Perez, 3rd season (173-191, .475)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Braxton Ashcraft (No. 6)

After splitting a six-game road trip at 121 Financial Ballpark, home of the Jackonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Indians return to Victory Field for their lone homestand vs. Iowa in 2024. The Indians won three straight games from June 13-15, their first such winning streak since April 30-May 2 vs. the Buffalo Bisons. The winning streak broke a tough stretch for the Indians in which they went 3-12 over a 15-game span since Memorial Day. Over the six-game road trip, Indianapolis paired the best ERA in the IL (2.29) with the worst batting average in the league (.183).

Matt Gorski homered two times last week to continue his hot stretch over the past month and ranks among Minor League leaders in home runs (1st, 12), RBI (T-1st, 30), extra-base hits (T-1st, 20), total bases (T-1st, 74) and slugging percentage (2nd, .733) since May 16. Since that date, he also ranks among IL leaders in OPS (6th, 1.066). On the season, he is tied for the IL lead in triples (5) and ranks among league leaders in extra-base hits (7th, 28). Andrés Alvarez went 6-for-15 over five games at Jacksonville, including his second career-high tying four-hit game of the season on Saturday. Gilberto Celestino has also been hot lately, hitting .310 (9-for-29) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI in his last eight games.

Pittsburgh Pirates No. 6 prospect Braxton Ashcraft made his Triple-A debut on Thursday and earned the win with 6.0 one-run innings, no walks and four strikeouts. The Indians bullpen helped lead the best pitching staff in the IL for the week, logging a 1.21 ERA (3er/22.1ip) in six games. None of Chris Gau (3.0ip), Geronimo Franzua (2.2ip), Brent Honeywell (3.0ip) or Isaac Mattson (4.0ip) allowed a single run during the series.

The Indians rank second among IL teams in triples (16), trailing Nashville's 21.

Series Schedule

June 18, 7:05 PM: LHP Thomas Pannone (4-5, 4.04) vs. RHP Domingo Germán (0-4, 6.93)

June 19, 7:05 PM: RHP Kyle McGowin (0-0, 9.00) vs. RHP Braxton Ashcraft (1-0, 1.50)

June 20, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Jake Woodford (1-3, 5.01)

June 21, 7:05 PM: RHP Dan Straily (0-4, 5.95) vs. RHP Luis Cessa (2-2, 4.04)

June 22, 7:05 PM: RHP Riley Thompson (2-1, 6.31) vs. TBD

June 23, 1:35 PM: TBD vs. RHP Domingo Germán

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Chicago Dog, a hot dog topped yellow mustard, pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, diced onions, tomato slices, sport peppers and celery salt on an everything bun. Fans can find them at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Section 105 and 120.

If the Indians win at home, fans win at home, too! Thanks to a partnership with Chick-fil-A®, fans can claim a free Chick-fil-A® entrée on the Chick-fil-A® App the day after every home victory.

Can't-Miss Promotions

Start off the week with the Tuesday Dollar Menu brought to you by Eisenberg, featuring hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros for just a buck each. Come back for Half-Off Wednesday Night presented by AAA Insurance and Best-One, when all Box, Reserved and Lawn seat tickets are 50% off when you enter the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting your seats. With an offer that good, how do you not return for game two?

The weekend arrives early with Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery and Wine Night presented by Daniel's Vineyard taking over the ballpark. Sit back and enjoy $2 fountain Pepsi products and $3 draft beers at all concession stands, and take a stroll to the Center Field Plaza, where you can taste Daniel's Vineyard's portfolio of wines and enter to win exciting giveaways!

Build yourself back up for Friday's contest, highlighted by LEGO® NINJAGO® Play Like a Ninja Night and Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX59 after the game. Enjoy LEGO® short films pregame and after the final out, LEGO® building and themed photo opportunities.

Saturday night will be dedicated to paying tribute to the rich history of the Negro Leagues in Indianapolis as we host Negro Leagues Night in partnership with the Indiana Civil Rights Commission. Learn about the Negro Leagues when clips from the ABC News podcast, "Reclaimed: The Forgotten League" play in-park throughout the game. There will also be an opportunity to meet Vanessa Ivy Rose, the host of the podcast and granddaughter of Hall of Famer Norman "Turkey" Stearnes, in the Center Field Plaza for a book signing. In addition, the Indians will be wearing specialty Indianapolis Clowns jerseys to honor the Negro Leagues club. Fans may bid on the jerseys until the end of the seventh inning by texting VICTORY to 79230, with all proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities. Purchase replica Indianapolis Clowns merchandise online or at Victory Field on game day.

The homestand concludes with a 1:35 PM first pitch on Sunday! Arrive early for Yoga in the Outfield led by Studio YOU Yoga from 12:10-12:50 PM. Admission to the session is included in the price of your ticket, and participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat, water bottle, towel or blanket. After taking time for yourself to unwind, treat your kids to a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch as part of our Kids Eat Free Sunday deal presented by Meijer, and make sure they pick up their June Knot Hole Kids Club giveaway item while supplies last, provided by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air! And remember, after every Sunday home game, Knot Hole members get to run the bases.

Notable First Pitches

June 20: Comedian Joey Mulinaro

June 22: Vanessa Ivy Rose, host of ABC's Reclaimed: The Forgotten League podcast

June 23: Member of US Olympic Swimming Team (TBD), Bryson Crenshaw (age 5) from Riley Children's Health

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

