On Deck at the Vic: Wine Night, Negro Leagues Night and Yoga in the Outfield Highlight June 18-23 Homestand

June 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field for their seventh homestand of the 2024 season starting Tuesday, June 18 and running through Sunday, June 23, against the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Promotions during the six-game series include the Tuesday Dollar Menu (June 18), a Half-Off Wednesday Night (June 19), Thirsty Thursday™ and Wine Night (June 20), Friday Fireworks and LEGO® NINJAGO® Play Like A Ninja Night (June 21), Negro Leagues Night (June 22), and Kids Eat Free Sunday and Yoga in the Outfield (June 23).

Tuesday, June 18 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg

$1 concessions! Bring your appetite and devour hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros, all available for just a buck.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, June 19 - Half-Off Wednesday Night presented by AAA Insurance and Best-One

Indians baseball at a bargain! Enter the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting your seats to receive 50% off Box, Reserved and Lawn seat tickets.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Thursday, June 20 - Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery, Wine Night presented by Daniel's Vineyard

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursdays™ at Victory Field. Satisfy your thirst with $2 fountain Pepsi products and $3 draft beers! Must be 21 years and older to purchase.

Daniel's Vineyard will be tasting its portfolio of wines from 6-9 PM in the Center Field Plaza, where you may snap a photo in front of Indy's Most Instagrammable backdrop and win exciting giveaways.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Friday, June 21 - Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX59, LEGO® NINJAGO® Play Like A Ninja Night

Baseball and boom! Bring the family and have a blast with postgame fireworks.

Enjoy LEGO® short films pregame and after the final out before fireworks along with LEGO® building, themed photo opportunities and the chance to win mech-tacular prizes.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, June 22 - Negro Leagues Night presented by the Indiana Civil Rights Commission

Join the Indians and pay tribute to the rich history of the Negro Leagues in Indianapolis. The Indians will wear Indianapolis Clowns jerseys and caps, and fans may bid on the jerseys until the end of the seventh inning by texting VICTORY to 79230 to bid. All proceeds benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

You can learn about the Negro Leagues through numerous clips from the ABC News podcast "Reclaimed: The Forgotten League" played in-park before and during the game. The host of the podcast, Vanessa Ivy Rose, granddaughter of Negro Leagues legend and Hall of Famer Norman "Turkey" Stearnes, will be in attendance for a book signing in the Center Field Plaza from 6-6:30 PM before throwing the ceremonial first pitch. The Indians will also be playing in honor of Negro Leagues players throughout the game.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Sunday, June 23 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, Yoga in the Outfield, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Lunch on us! All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Find your Zen with friends and family during Yoga in the Outfield led by Studio YOU Yoga from 12:10-12:50 PM in the Victory Field outfield grass. The yoga session is included in the price of your ticket. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat, water bottle, towel or blanket.

The first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive one (1) youth Indians jersey, while supplies last. Must have membership card to redeem. And don't forget, members of the Knot Hole Kids Club also get the opportunity to run the bases after Sunday home games (weather permitting).

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

