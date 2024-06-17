Redbirds Announce Promotions for June 18-23

June 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's June 18-we homestand. Memphis hosts the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire six-game series here.

This homestand is highlighted by Wrestling Night, Kid Zone on the Old Bluff, a postgame fireworks show, Redbirds Soccer Jersey giveaway and a Retro Redbirds T-shirt giveaway.

Tuesday, June 18 - Memphis vs. Nashville 12:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 11 a.m. CDT.

Wednesday, June 19 - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Thursday, June 10 - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday is Throwback Thursday at AutoZone Park! Fans can enjoy $2 beers and $1 hotdogs as the Redbirds take the field in throwback Memphis Chicks jerseys. Presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon and Sahlen's hotdogs.

PBR Single-Game Pack: Receive a free throwback tee and two free PBRs with the purchase of a PBR single game pack! Purchase specialty ticket here.

Friday, June 21 - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Retro Redbirds T-shirt Giveaway: Be one of the first 1,500 fans and receive a Retro Redbirds shirt.

Kids Zone on the Old Bluff: Kids can enjoy free inflatables and face painting on the Old Bluff in left field throughout the game!

Saturday, June 22 - Memphis vs. Nashville 6:35 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CDT.

Postgame Fireworks Show: Enjoy our postgame show, presented by the Tennessee Lottery. Launched up close and personal from center field, fireworks are the perfect cap for a night at a Redbirds game.

Redbirds Soccer Jersey Giveaway: Homeruuuuuuuuuuuuun! The first 1,500 fans can get their hands on a Redbirds-themed soccer jersey!

Memphis Wrestling Night: The Memphis Redbirds will go for the knockout by hosting Wrestling Night at AutoZone Park! Enjoy the wrestling ring set up on the plaza where fans can witness special appearances from the stars of Memphis Wrestling and WWE veteran NZO. During the game, there will be a meet and greet with NZO. Postgame, Fans can cheer on Rockey to defend his Championship belt he WON last year!

Kids Zone on the Old Bluff: Kids can enjoy free inflatables and face painting on the Old Bluff in left field throughout the game!

Sunday, June 23 - Memphis vs. Nashville 1:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 12 p.m. CDT.

Ice Cream Sunday: All fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a free treat from our friends at Prairie Farms.

Kids Round the Bases: Kids can come down to the field after the game to round the bases and high-five Rockey at home plate!

Chill Zone Brunch: Fans can purchase tickets in the Coors Light Chill Zone and enjoy a brunch that includes bottomless mimosas and bloody marys! Find more info and purchase specialty tickets.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

