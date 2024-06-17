Pop the Cassette into the Walkman and Jam out to the Saints June 18-23 Homestand

June 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - You've just blinked once, and the season is officially halfway over at the end of the his homestand. That's right, 75 of the 150 games on the schedule are in the rearview mirror as soon as Sunday hits. The Saints are happy to say, "adiós" to the first half and begin 0-0 when the second half begins. The season isn't some fad that started a couple of years ago nor is it a piece of technology that lasts two years before something better comes along. We're Minnesota made and we're the place friends, family, and all the important people in your life gather to make summer memories. Let's look at it in a glass half-full sort of way. Half the season may be over, but there is still half a season left after our June 18-23 homestand.

Tuesday, June 18 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers), 7:07 p.m. - Copa de la Diversión noche numero dos presented by PaintCare

We honor you, "Oh, Sun God." That's right, the summer solstice is right around the corner and in Peru and other Andean countries, this week is Inti Raymi, an ancient Incan Festival honoring the Sun God. It's no coincidence that it coincides with our Copa de la Diversión noche numero dos presented by PaintCare. Copa de la Diversi ó n or, "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. The Saints will become Santos de San Pablo and wear specialty uniforms with a unique new logo. The Saints primary logo is a combined inspiration of their mascot, Mudonna, and sugar skulls, traditional folk art from southern Mexico. The Saints will wear light blue jerseys with "Santos de San Pablo" across the chest. Oscar award-winning artist, Dan Navarro, will also be in attendance. For 40 years, Navarro has been an artist, songwriter, including Pat Benatar's Grammy-nominated "We Belong," singer and voice actor, spread over 17 acclaimed albums, thousands of concerts, more than 3,500 shows all over the world, and vocal appearances in more than 40 movies and TV series, including the #1 hit "We Don't Talk About Bruno," along with Coco and Happy Feet. Find out all the best Latin areas in North America on our Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, June 19 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 1:07 p.m. - Juneteenth presented by Metro State

It's called Freedom' Eve, the eve of January 1, 1863. On that night enslaved African Americans gathered in churches and private homes across the country awaiting the news that the Emancipation Proclamation, a proclamation declaring all persons held as slaves shall be free, had taken affect. At the stroke of midnight all enslaved people in Confederate States were declared legally free. While union soldiers spread the word of freedom, not everyone would be immediately free. Enslaved people in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas were finally freed on June 19, 1865. Today, we celebrate Juneteenth presented by Metro Transit. Juneteenth was established as a federal holiday in 2021. It recognizes the ongoing fight for human rights and equality commemorated through family cookouts, faith services, musical performances, and storytelling. We do our best to bring communities together to share the continued fight for equality. Find out where all the incredible Juneteenth celebrations are around the state on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, June 20 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 7:07 p.m. - Party Like the Romans

Think of a toga like a blazer or jacket that you wear to work. No Roman would walk out of their house with just a toga and nothing else on. Nor should you. Despite what college parties might have you think, these fine linens showed off one's social status. They were worn to games, rituals, or weddings. Hey, we're a game. Throw on your favorite toga and come Party Like the Romans. Whether you choose a Virilis, praetexta, candida, or pulla toga that is up to you, but be prepared to eat and drink at the finest celebration of the year. In addition, the Saints welcome back a very special guest, Dave Stevens. Stevens played for the St. Paul Saints in 1996 and pinch hit for Darryl Strawberry. He is an Augsburg College graduate where he played football, baseball, and wrestled. No roman would be caught without an empty drinking vessel. Raise your plural diatreta on this Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, June 21 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 7:07 p.m. - An Ode to the Walkman With Post-Game Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy to the Music of 1979

Kids, let me tell you about a time when music wasn't on your phone. As a matter of fact, people didn't have phones they could just transport with them. If you wanted to listen to music, you had this thing called a cassette tape. That cassette tape went into a Walkman, you popped on your headphones, and listened to your favorite tunes. Want to listen to a different song? You couldn't just skip to the next one, you had to fast forward and stop it, fast forward and stop it. Ooops went a little too far, now rewind. Ahhh the good old days. We celebrate the simpler times with an Ode to the Walkman. Stick around after the game for our post-game fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to music from 1979, the year the Walkman was created.

Saturday, June 22 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 6:37 p.m. - Pickleball Night

What do Tom Brady, LeBron James, Michael Phelps Dierks Bentley, Michael B. Jordan, and Drake all have in common? They are all owners of Major League Pickleball teams. That's right, pickleball isn't just some fly-by-night fad that everyone you know is playing. The Major League Pickleball is a 12-team league from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. Is this a lesser version of tennis? We'll let you be the judge, but this fast-paced, entertaining game is played on the same sized court as a doubles badminton court. Believe it or not, the sport was created in 1965 in Bainbridge, Washington by three dads whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities (who among us can't relate to that). Points are won only by the serving team and games are normally played to 11, and you must win by two. Think you have what it takes to be the next great pickleball player? Then enjoy our Pickleball Night. You know what would go great while playing pickleball? A cool Hawaiian polo on our Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, June 23 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 2:07 p.m. - All Things Minnesota Made presented by Hamline University

The great state of Minnesota doesn't get enough credit for all the amazing things created in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Where would the fashion world be without Zubaz? How would we have the awkward middle school/high school interactions without the game of Twister? And how else could we find out how big of a pyramid we could get on a lake without the invention of water skis? We celebrate All Things Minnesota Made presented by Hamline University. How does Grandma make that perfect cake in a pan? Thank St. Louis Park based Nordic ware for the bundt pan. Minnesota's own 3M found the perfect way to stick notes up on the fridge with scotch tape. Then they realized they could kill two birds with one stone with the Post-it note. After the game kids run the bases with another Minnesota company on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 21) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.