Omaha Storm Chasers Welcome Louisville Bats to Werner Park on Verge of Playoff Berth

June 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (47-20) welcome the Louisville Bats (34-34, Triple-A Reds) to Werner Park for a six-game series, June 18 to 23. The Chasers return to Papillion to conclude the first half, still in first place in the International League, after taking five of six against the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field. Leading by 5.5 games with six games remaining in the first half, the Storm Chasers have a magic number of one to clinch the first half title and secure home field advantage in the League Championship Series in September.

The first game between the Storm Chasers and the Bats is scheduled for a 12:05 p.m. CT first pitch, Tuesday, June 18. The next three games between Omaha and Louisville will have first pitch at 7:05 p.m. CT Wednesday, June 19, Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21. Game five between Omaha and Louisville will start on Saturday, June 22 with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch. The series will conclude with a 5:05 p.m. CT first pitch on Sunday, June 23.

Highlights this week include Career Day presented by UNO Aviation Institute, Pride Night presented by PayPal and Everything Nebraska Night featuring appearances by Jordy Bahl and Adam Carriker.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 18

Omaha vs. Louisville Bats - 12:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen at stormchasers.mixlr.com

Promotions:

Career Day - Aviation: Come out to Career Day brought to you by UNO Aviation, where there will be interactive displays and tables on the concourse to help them about the field of aviation! | Presented by UNO Aviation Institute

Wednesday, June 19

Omaha vs. Louisville Bats - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Cornival Day: Join us for a carnival-like atmosphere and specialty food items as we play in our corn jerseys! Carnival games include Street Skee, Wrecking Ball, Ball Bounce, and Plinko | Presented by Nebraska Spine Hospital

Senior Bingo: Presented By Aetna Medicare Solutions

Senior Citizen Fair: An opportunity for seniors to learn about services provided by local businesses. | Presented by United Health Care

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to Werner Park to enjoy the game! Fans with dogs are invited to sit in the berm and section 101. | Presented by Merck Animal Health.

Thursday, June 20

Omaha vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Thrifty Thursday: Get a baseline box or berm ticket*, select concessions items, medium fountain Pepsi products, and Ale Storm & Busch Light cans for just $3 each! *First 300 tickets, limit 6 per account. | Presented By Pinnacle Bank.

Friday, June 21

Omaha vs. Louisville Bats - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotion:

Pride Night: Join us for Pride Night as part of the Community Celebration Series. | Presented by PayPal

Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show!

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented by Big Grove Brewery

Saturday, June 22

Omaha vs. Louisville Bats - 6:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Everything Nebraska Night: Celebrating everything that's great about Nebraska! Featuring appearances by Jordy Bahl and Adam Carriker

Bands & Brews: Enjoy live music from Travis and drink specials at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar | Presented by J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented by Big Grove Brewery

Sunday, June 23

Omaha vs. Louisville Bats - 5:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Stormy's Birthday: Help us celebrate the birthday of everyone's favorite mascot, Stormy! Carnival games will be at the ballpark to help celebrate his birthday, including Plinko, Milk Can Toss, 5 Pin Bowling, Roller Bowler, and Bring Home the Bacon.

Family Funday: Featuring a balloon artist! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine

Papillion and Springfield Community Night: We invite all of our fans from the Papillion and Springfield areas out to the game!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids in attendance aged 12 and under can run the bases after the game. | Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented by Big Grove Brewery

Canned Food Sunday: Bring 3 cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for one berm ticket.

ON THE MOUND (PROBABLE PITCHERS)

Tuesday, June 18

Louisville - RHP Lyon Richardson (1-3, 5.02 ERA)

Omaha - LHP Daniel Lynch IV (4-0, 4.76 ERA)

Wednesday, June 19

Louisville - RHP Connor Phillips (2-5, 9.85 ERA)

Omaha - LHP Kris Bubic (0-1, 2.16 ERA)

Thursday, June 20

Louisville - RHP Graham Ashcraft (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Omaha - LHP Anthony Veneziano (2-2, 3.38 ERA)

Friday, June 21

Louisville - TBD

Omaha - RHP Jonathan Bowlan (6-3, 6.07 ERA)

Saturday, June 22

Louisville - LHP Brandon Leibrandt (1-1, 4.26 ERA)

Omaha - RHP Chandler Champlain (1-1, 4.73 ERA)

Sunday, June 23

Louisville - RHP Lyon Richardson (1-3, 5.02 ERA)

Omaha - LHP Daniel Lynch IV (4-0, 4.76 ERA)

TUNE IN

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all six games on MiLB TV or Bally Live.

The weeklong series between Omaha and Louisville can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with all six games streamed online on Mixlr at stormchasers.mixlr.com, including an exclusive Mixlr webcast in the series opener Tuesday. The remaining five games of the series will air locally in Omaha on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

Omaha holds an all-time record of 149-154 (.492) vs. Louisville, including a 12-11 (.522) record at Werner Park. Last year, the Storm Chasers lost 13 of 17 games against the Bats, losing all six in Louisville while going 4-7 in Papillion. Before joining the International League in 2021, Omaha and Louisville played in the American Association from 1969-1997 as the two organizations went 131-131 (.500) against each other.

This is the first of three six-game sets that Omaha and Louisville will play in the 2024 season. The Bats return to Werner Park for six games, August 13-18, then the two teams play at Louisville Slugger Field from September 17-22 to conclude the regular season.

One former Omaha player has appeared for the Louisville Bats this year. Right-handed pitcher Brooks Kriske pitched 27 for the Storm Chasers in 2023 season and record five saves with a 5.52 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 29.1 innings, appearing in four games in the Major Leagues with the Kansas City Royals as well. After finishing 2023 in Japan, Kriske signed a Minor League contract with Cincinnati in December 2023.

While no players with Omaha have Reds or Bats connections, Storm Chasers infielder Devin Mann attended the University of Louisville, where he played three seasons collegiately. Mann played 167 games for the Louisville Cardinals between 2016 and 2018, including the school's trip to the 2017 College World Series. Mann's first games with Omaha came when the Storm Chasers played at Louisville in early August last season.

#5Things (X/Twitter-friendly notes)

1: IN GOOD STANDINGS

The @OMAStormChasers enter this week in 1st place in the 20-team International League, with a 47-20 record (.701 winning %). Syracuse sits 5.5 games back of the Storm Chasers in second place. Omaha has had sole possession of first place for four straight weeks now.

2: I'VE GOT THE MAGIC NUMBER IN ME

The @OMAStormChasers have a magic number of one with a week to play in the first half. With either one Omaha win or one Syracuse loss, the Chasers will claim the title of International League first-half champions and have home field advantage for the LCS in September.

3: I'VE GOT FRIENDS IN NEW PLACES

A flurry of roster moves were made during the series in Toledo, with several new faces returning to Werner Park this week with the @OMAStormChasers. Four players made their 2024 Omaha debuts last week: RHP Noah Murdock, INF Josh Lester, INF Kevin Padlo and C Rodolfo Durán.

4: COMEBACK KINGS

Four of five @OMAStormChasers wins last week in Toledo came in comeback fashion, games where the Chasers trailed at one point but went on to win. Of 47 wins this year, Omaha has found itself behind in 26 of those games, meaning 55% of the team's victories have been comeback wins!

5: ALEXANDER THE GREAT

INF CJ Alexander has continued to be the top hitter for the @OMAStormChasers, coming off an impressive week in Toledo. CJ led the team with 12 hits (21 total bases) in 6 games and is now 2nd in the league in batting average (.335), 6th in slugging (.573) and 8th in OPS (.956).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.