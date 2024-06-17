Mud Hens Weekly

June 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release









Toledo Mud Hens in the field

(Toledo Mud Hens) Toledo Mud Hens in the field(Toledo Mud Hens)

Overall Record: 34-34, 5th, 13.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 5 Losses

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

June 11 vs. Omaha (10-3 Win)

June 12 vs. Omaha (7-5 Loss)

June 14 Game One vs. Omaha (5-2 Loss/7)

June 14 Game Two vs. Omaha (6-2 Loss/8)

June 15 vs. Omaha (7-4 Loss)

June 16 vs. Omaha (2-1 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

June 18 at St. Paul (8:07 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 19 at St. Paul (2:07 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 20 at St. Paul (8:07 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 21 at St. Paul (8:07 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 22 at St. Paul (7:37 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

June 23 at St. Paul (3:07 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

MUD HENS NOTES

No sweep here: The Toledo Mud Hens dropped the series against the first place Omaha Storm Chasers 5-1. The Hens claimed a large 10-3 win over the skidding Storm Chasers on Tuesday, but the Chasers found their identity and claimed the final five games of the series.

Never a doubt Navi: Infielder Andrew Navigato has continued to swing the bat since his promotion to Toledo. Navigato continues to rake in Fifth Third Field, putting up a 10-23 series against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Navi tallied seven RBI with two doubles and a trio of stolen bases while scoring three times. Navigato has been electric in his 27 games at Fifth Third Field, hitting .370 with four home runs, 21 RBI, nine doubles and one triple, scoring 19 times. Navigato has a .420 on-base percentage and a .620 slugging percentage for a 1.040 OPS (on-base + slugging) at home.

Jung for a pair: In the Tuesday win, Jace Jung led the way slugging a pair of homers. The two shots gave him the team lead in homers with 11 and boosted his team leading RBI total to 40. He is also leading the Hens in free passes with 47 walks and in runs scored with 33.

Stealing Hens: Toledo posted ten stolen bases during the week against Omaha, boosting their total to 101 for the season. That is the second most in all of AAA baseball as only Tacoma (139) has more. Bligh Madris picked up his 15th steal of the season during the week, which is already a career high for him.

Hittin' the road to close the first half: The Toledo Mud Hens will head north to visit the St. Paul Saints to close out the first half with a six-game series. The Hens will play a quartet of night games, with games coming at 8:07 p.m. (Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday) and 7:37 p.m. (Saturday) along with a pair of afternoon games on Wednesday (2:07 p.m.) and Sunday (3:07 p.m.). Sunday's game will conclude the first half, allowing the Mud Hens to return home to a fresh slate and a new chance to clinch a playoff berth.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Andrew Navigato (10-23, 7 RBI, 2 2B, 3 R, 3 SB, 3 K)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Keider Montero (1-1, 9.2 IP, 14 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 11 K)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 17, 2024

Mud Hens Weekly - Toledo Mud Hens

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.