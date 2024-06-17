Red Wings Draw Historic Attendance Totals

June 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings had a historic weekend, drawing record-breaking crowds to Innovative Field. During the final three games of the series, the team welcomed an impressive 36,914 fans, marking the highest attendance for a three-game stretch since the stadium's inaugural season in 1997. This past homestand, which spanned from Tuesday, June 11, through Sunday, June 16, saw the highest attendance for a six-game stretch since 2008 when 57,020 fans packed Innovative Field.

Friday night's mark of 13,605 set a new Rochester Red Wings single-game regular season attendance record at Innovative Field, the most since June 30, 1997 when the Red Wings drew 13,485 fans.

RECORD-BREAKING WEEKEND ATTENDANCE:

- Friday, June 14: 13,605

- Saturday, June 15: 12,168

- Sunday, June 16: 11,141

In addition to the weekend milestones, the Red Wings also recorded impressive attendance numbers for a six-game stretch, totaling 57,020 fans from Tuesday, June 11, through Sunday, June 16. This is the highest attendance for a six-game stretch since August 26 - September 1, 2008, when the Red Wings drew 58,000 fans.

SIX-GAME ATTENDANCE BREAKDOWN:

- Tuesday, June 11: 8,419

- Wednesday, June 12: 5,348

- Thursday, June 13: 6,339

- Friday, June 14: 13,605

- Saturday, June 15: 12,168

- Sunday, June 16: 11,141

