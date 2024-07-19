Series Opener vs Pelicans Postponed

July 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia, SC - The series opener between the Columbia Fireflies and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans scheduled for July 19 at Segra Park has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday beginning at 3:30 pm. The second game of the doubleheader will start no earlier than 6 pm. Gates for the game will open at 3 pm.

The two teams will play a pair of seven inning games tomorrow at Segra Park. Both teams have yet to confirm their starting pitchers for the games.

Tomorrow's doubleheader is Jurassic World Night presented by Elite Lawn & Landscape. We'll be continuing the celebration of Dino Weekend with a post-game fireworks celebration. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

