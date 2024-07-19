RiverDogs and Woodpeckers Suspended by Rain Friday Night

July 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and Fayetteville Woodpeckers had their Friday night game at Segra Stadium suspended by rain after two innings. Rain also delayed the start of the contest for over two hours. The suspended game will resume at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday with the RiverDogs trailing 3-1 in the top of third inning. It will be played through seven innings. Another seven-inning game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Fayetteville (10-11, 39-48) raced out of the gates following the delay with light rain still falling. Engert Garcia walked the leadoff hitter Alejandro Nunez on five pitches and allowed an opposite field double to Waner Luciano in the next at-bat. Kenni Gomez beat out an RBI infield single on a chopper to second and Garcia was injured while covering first on the play. The starter was taken to the clubhouse and Seth Chavez took over on the mound. A wild pitch moved two into scoring position and Jancel Villaroel made it 3-0 by sneaking a groundball single up the middle.

The RiverDogs (14-6, 41-44) stole a bit of the momentum back in the top of the second. Angel Mateo smacked a double to the base of the center field wall to open the stanza. He advanced to third on a wild pitch to the next hitter and scored when the catcher, Jancel Villaroel, fired errantly toward third.

