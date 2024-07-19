Shorebirds Come Back to Defeat Wood Ducks in Series Opener

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (33-54, 10-12) came from behind to defeat the Down East Wood Ducks (43-43, 8-13) on Friday night by a final of 5-3.

After a scoreless first three innings, the Wood Ducks scored the first run on an infield single by Wady Mendez as Esteban Mejia scored on the play from second base, giving Down East a 1-0 advantage.

The Shorebirds quickly tied the game in the bottom half of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Leandro Arias that brought home Aron Estrada, evening the game at one.

In the fifth, Arturo Disla put the Wood Ducks back in front with a two-run homer, his eighth long-ball of the season made it 3-1 Down East.

Delmarva countered with a home run of their own, courtesy of Aneudis Mordán who launched his 13th to pull the Shorebirds within one at 3-2.

With the score still 3-2 in the seventh, the Shorebirds used timely, two-out hits to make their move. It began with a game-tying RBI single by Jake Cunningham with Kevin Guerrero beating the throw home to make it 3-3. Maikol Hernandez came through with an RBI single to score Cunningham, giving the Shorebirds their first lead at 4-3. Braylin Tavera pushed across a third run home with a run-scoring double, giving Delmarva a 5-3 advantage.

Down East put the pressure on Delmarva in the ninth as they loaded the bases with nobody out. However, Issac Solano found his way out of the jam with a strikeout of Erick Alvarez and a double play off the bat of Arturo Disla, securing a 5-3 victory for the Shorebirds.

Riley Cooper (4-1) earned the victory in relief with Issac Solano (4) earning his team-best fourth save. Josh Trentadue was saddled with the loss.

Delmarva now goes for back-to-back wins on Saturday as Jacob Cravey takes the mound against David Davalillo for the Wood Ducks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

