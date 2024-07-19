Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes vs Myrtle Beach 7.19

July 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

* RHP Ben Hernandez has been promoted to the Quad Cities River Bandits active roster

RHP Juan Hernandez has also changed his jersey # from 38 to 26.

There are no corresponding moves.

The Fireflies roster now sits at 29.

The Fireflies return from the All-Star Break to Segra Park tonight at 7:05 pm. RHP Jonatan Bernal (0-1, 3.86 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and RHP Luis Rujano (1-3, 5.58 ERA) counters for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Tonight is the start of Dino Weekend at Segra Park. Come early for a Mason riding a Triceratops bobblehead presented by SAFE Federal Credit Union and stick around for the Dino Nuggies at concession stands. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

FINALE AT THE JOE SUSPENDED SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Sunday's game between the Fireflies and the Charleston RiverDogs at Joe Riley Park was suspended due to inclement weather in the top of the third inning with one out. The Fireflies led 2-0 when the storm came through and the game will be resumed at Segra Park the week of September 3 as part of a doubleheader. The Fireflies hopped on the board first-just beating the lightning in the top of the third inning Sunday. Aldrin Lucas ripped a lead-off single to get things started and then Lizandro Rodriguez worked a walk to set the table. Next, Erick Torres laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third for Hyungchan Um. Columbia's designated hitter shattered his bat to rope an RBI single to center, scoring Lucas and moving Rodriguez to third to break the scoreless tie. After that, Austin Charles followed suit with an RBI single of his own to put the Fireflies up 2-0 as Rodriguez strutted home. Columbia had runners at first and second with one out as the game hit a lightning delay at The Joe.

GOING STREAKING: Catcher Dionmy Salon is riding a hot streak for Columbia. He is on his longest hitting streak of the season, an 11-game stretch that began June 9 and is the longest active hitting streak in the Carolina League. Salon is 13-30 (.433) on the run and has six RBI. Salon has increased his batting average from .165 to .239 during the strech which encapsulates over one quarter of his games played this season. Columbia's backstop has also scored a run in four-straight games, which is the longest active streak for a Fireflies player.

SCUFFLING AT THE DISH: The Fireflies bats have had some trouble in the month of July. The team has scored one run or less in three of their last four games and have a suspended game where they're being outscored 6-0 by the Augusta GreenJackets in the fourth inning. The Fireflies are hititng .217 in the month of July as a team, which is a start contrast to their season average of .229, which qualifies for the fourth-best average in the Carolina League..

THIS IS 40: Thursday night, Austin Charles drove in three RBI, giving him 43 on the young season. In 2023 only three Fireflies finished the season with 40 or more RBI: Brett Squires (69), Lizandro Rodriguez (44) and Daniel Vazquez (43). The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

ROCKING ROSADO: Columbia's reliever has paced the way for the bullpen. After a strong showing in June, he's kept the ball rolling in July to bring his season ERA down to 2.00. Rosado has allowed just one run in his last 15.2 innings (0.57 ERA). In his last 11 outings, he has 19 punchouts compared to just seven walks. His biggest improvement has been reducing his walk rate. Last year, Rosado walked 16.7% of batters faced. This year, he's at a 7.6% walk rate.

ROLLING THROUGH JULY: Ben Hernandez has gotten better each month in his tenure as a reliever for the Columbia Fireflies, but in July he has been lights out. The righty has made three appearances without allowing an earned run over eight frames in July. Opponents are hitting just .125 against Hernandez in July. The stellar streak allowed for the RHP to get the call to Quad Cities during the All-Star Break.

AFTER BREAK: The Fireflies are 3.5 games behind the RiverDogs with 47 games left in second half in the home stretch.

