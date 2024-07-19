Sox Walk Off in 10th Against FXBG

SALEM, VA - The Red Sox walked off FXBG 6-5 in 10 innings in the series opener following the All-Star break. The Nats are now 16-5 (51-37) and Salem is 11-10 (46-42).

Brenner Cox opened the game with a first-pitch single, stole second base, moved to third on a ground ball, then scored on a Sammy Infante double.

Fredericksburg tacked on another run in the third when Marcus Brown hammered a RBI triple that landed directly on the right field line, then Brenner Cox smoked an RBI double in the fifth to make it 3-0 Nationals.

Salem punched back in the home fifth, when Antonio Anderson tripled home a pair of runs to cut the FredNat lead to 3-2. The Sox then tied the score in the seventh on an infield single with an E1 allowing the run to score.

Brandon Pimentel delivered in the eighth for the Freddies, driving a sacrifice fly into left field that brought Brenner Cox in to score from third base.

But in the bottom of the ninth inning, Salem extended the game. Brooks Brannon rolled a ball to shortstop that Armando Cruz recorded one out on, but sailed the throw to first which allowed Daniel McElveny to score the tying run and send this one to extra innings.

Nate Ochoa pinch ran as the ghost runner in the 10th inning, and came around on an E6 to give the Nats a 5-4 edge.

Salem wasted no time in the bottom half, as Marvin Alcantara smacked a leadoff single to tie the game at 5-5. After a fielder's choice pushed Alcantara to third, FXBG turned to a five-man infield trying to cut down the winning run. However, that strategy did not work as Natanael Yuten chopped a ball high in the air to second base that plated the winning run. Royman Blanco (6-3) picked up the win, and Samuel Vasquez (4-1) suffered his first loss this year.

In Game Two, Travis Sykora (1-3, 2.78) takes the ball against JoJo Ingrassia (3-1, 2.03) in a 6:05 start.

