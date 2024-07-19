Mudcats and Hillcats Postponed Friday

July 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Friday night's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Lynchburg Hillcats at Five County Stadium has been postponed due to field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games, on Saturday, July 20 beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium.

The Five County Stadium gates will open at 3:00 p.m. for Saturday single admission doubleheader. The Stars & Stripes Hat Giveaway presented by Brightleaf Hot Dogs and 94.7 QDR, will begin when gates open at 3:00 p.m. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. As per team policy, fans may exchange their tickets to Friday's postponement for seats to a future 2024 regular season home game for a ticket of equal value. There are no cash refunds for tickets or parking. The full 2024 schedule is available at www.carolinamudcats.com/schedule.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.twitter.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

