September Promotions Announced

Wichita will close out their inaugural season with back-to-back homestands in September. The Surge is set to host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, for six games from September 7-12 before another six games against the Arkansas Travelers, Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

The Wind Surge will offer a variety of promotions during their last two regular season homestands. Learn more about what will be happening at Riverfront Stadium below, and don't miss your chance to be here for the first season of Wind Surge Baseball!

September 7-12 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Wednesday, September 8th - Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

Wind Surge Wednesdays, presented by Dillons. Fans receive half price tickets to the game when they present their Dillons receipt showing a donation to Dillons Zero Hunger Zero Waste program at the Wind Surge Box Office.

Thursday, September 9th- Gates open at 5:30pm / First Pitch at 7:05pm

Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Corona. Fans can enjoy half price 16 oz. cans of Modelo, Corona, Corona Premier, Truly, Blue Moon or Shock Top. Fans can also enjoy half-price regular fountain sodas.

Friday, September 10th- Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

Mascot Coin Bank Giveaway, presented by Central Nation Bank. The First 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive a Windy Mascot Coin Bank courtesy of Central National Bank upon entry.

Saturday, September 11th- Gates open at 4:30 pm / First Pitch at 6:05 pm

September 11__th Tribute, presented by Davis-Moore Group. Join us for a pregame tribute as we honor and remember those that lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Sunday, September 12th - Gates open at 11:30 am / First Pitch at 1:05 pm

KAKE Day at the ballpark, presented by KAKE. Join us for a fun, family day at the ballpark with activities, games, giveaways and more, courtesy of our friends at KAKE News.

Kids Club Game, presented by Quantum Credit Union. Kids Club members receive a free berm ticket to Sunday's game. Click here to register for the club.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases. Kids 3-12 are invited to run the bases after the game. Members of the Wind Surge Kids Club are first in line when they show their Kids Club badge.

September 14th- September 19th- Arkansas Travelers

Wednesday, September 15th- Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

Wind Surge Wednesdays, presented by Dillons. Fans receive half price tickets to the game when they present their Dillons receipt showing a donation to Dillons Zero Hunger Zero Waste program at the Wind Surge Box Office.

Thursday, September 16th Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Corona. Fans can enjoy half price 16 oz. cans of Modelo, Corona, Corona Premier, Truly, Blue Moon or Shock Top. Fans can also enjoy half-price regular fountain sodas.

Friday, September 17th- Gates open at 5:30 pm / First Pitch at 7:05 pm

Fan Appreciation Weekend. Join us as we kick off Fan Appreciation Weekend and celebrate our awesome fan base in the final regular season homestand!

Post-Game Fireworks presented by Mel Hambelton Ford. After the conclusion of the game, fans can enjoy a spectacular fireworks show right from their own seats! The show usually begins around 10 minutes after the game is completed.

Saturday, September 18th- Gates open at 4:30 pm / First pitch at 6:05 pm

Fan Appreciation Weekend. Join us as we celebrate our awesome fan base in the final regular season game!

Classic Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Golden Plains Credit Union. Be sure to get here early and be one of the first 1000 to receive a Bobblehead courtesy of Golden Plains Credit Union!

ICT Night. Every Saturday is ICT Night at Riverfront Stadium, where we recognize everything ICT at the ballpark! Be sure to come decked out in all your Wichita apparel!

Sunday, September 19th- Gates open at 11:30 am / First Pitch at 1:05 pm

Final Game of the Inaugural Season, presented by Lampton Welding Supply. Join us as we celebrate our awesome fan base in the final regular season game!

Kids Club Game, presented by Quantum Credit Union. Kids Club members receive a free berm ticket to Sunday's game. Click here to Register for the Kids Club.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases. Kids 3-12 are invited to run the bases after the game. Members of the Wind Surge Kids Club are first in line when they show their Kids Club badge.

