Biscuits Blanked by Missions Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI - Moises Lugo and the San Antonio Missions shut out the Hooks - playing as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits - Friday, 5-0, at Whataburger Field to begin Whataburger Weekend.

Lugo, making his Double-A debut, struck out seven while allowing two hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. Corey Julks was the only Hooks player to reach via contact against Lugo, recording a double and a single.

The Missions jumped Bisuits starter Brett Daniels for three runs in the first inning and a two-run home run by Esteury Ruiz (6) in the second. Daniels allowed seven hits with seven strikeouts in 4.0 frames.

Jose Bravo kept the home side in it, tossing 4.2 scoreless. But he was matched by Dylan Rheault, Nick Kuzia and Joe Beimel, who combined for 4.1 run-free frames.

Whataburger Weekend continues Saturday as the first 2,000 fans in attendance receive a Whataburger Field replica. Brandon Lawson is slated for the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits.

