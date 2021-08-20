Drama Poodles; Amarillo Wins, 3-2

The RockHounds and Amarillo have now played three games in their current series, and each has been decided by one run.

The Sod Poodles have taken two of the three games, including a 3-2 win Thursday night thanks in part to newcomer Eduardo Diaz. Playing in just his third game since being promoted from (High-A) Hillsboro, Diaz had a solo home run early and the game-winning RBI on a double in the seventh inning at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

RockHounds starter Jared Koenig struck out the game's first two batters and appeared to have a 1-2-3 first inning, but Collin Theroux was called for catcher's interference on Stone Garrett's swing (which goes as an error), putting Garrett at first with two out. Buddy Kennedy followed with an RBI double, and Diaz led off the second with a solo home run to give Amarillo a 2-0 lead.

Theroux more than atoned for the interference call, blasting a game-tying two-run home run to left-center in the last of the fourth.

The 2-2 tie stood until the seventh when Geraldo Perdomo led off with a single and scored moments later as Diaz drilled a double into the left field corner.

Amarillo relievers Tyler Holton (win), Mack Lemieux (hold) and Matt Brill (save with a 1-2-3 ninth) made the lead stand up.

Despite taking the loss, Koenig lowered his ERA to 3.04 (second-best in the Double-A Central), allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts in a seven-inning quality start.

Jake Suddleson went a perfect 4-for-4 and Max Schuemann (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) 3-for-5 with two stolen bases, as the pair combined to collect seven of the RockHounds' nine hits.

The "Dreaded Stat of the Day" - - the 'Hounds stranded 11 base runners in a one-run game.

Kibbles & Bits

Max Schuemann has now reached base in 14 straight games and continues to enjoy the "friendly confines" of Momentum Bank Ballpark. In the 14-gamer, he is hitting .464 (26-for-56) with a .537 on-base percentage. The streak includes nine walks (and a hit by pitch), 10 stolen bases, and 14 runs scored. He stole two bases Thursday night, his 11th and 12th with the RockHounds, bringing his season total to 46 thieveries in 49 attempts. And at Rocky Town? Max is hitting .526 (20-for-38) through the first nine games of the homestand.

Next Game: Friday, August 20

RockHounds vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Fourth of a six-game series and 10th of a 12-game homestand

First Pitch at 7:00

RockHounds T-Shirts for the first 1,000 Fans!

Compliment of Rosa's Café

Probable Starters

AMA Tommy Henry (LH, 1-5, 5.32)

RH Matt Milburn (RH, 1-3, 5.23)

This Weekend at Rocky Town

The RockHounds host Amarillo Saturday night (7:00) & Sunday afternoon (2:00) at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Postgame Fireworks on Saturday and Sunday is Family Day (five tickets for $25)

Double-A Central League Stories from August 20, 2021

