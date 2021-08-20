Riders Stymie Travs

Frisco, TX - The Frisco RoughRiders rolled over the Arkansas Travelers 8-1 on Friday night. Riders starter Ronny Henriquez pitched six innings and allowed just two hits while striking out six earning the win before three relievers closed it out with a scoreless inning each. The Travs totaled only three hits on the night. Brandon Williamson threw four shutout innings to start on the other side but recorded just one out in the fifth as Frisco rallied to take the lead and control of the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Jake Scheiner gave the Travs a brief lead with a solo home run leading off the top of the fifth.

* Frisco tied it immediately in the bottom of the fifth on a homer by Sam Huff. Things unraveled with one out as Williamson walked three consecutive hitters. The first man who walked stole two bases and scored on a passed ball. The second man who walked moved around to third on that passed ball and a wild pitch before scoring on a throwing error from reliever David Ellingson. And the third man who walked scored on a base hit.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Jake Scheiner: 1-3, HR, RBI

* RHP Jack Anderson: IP, K

News and Notes

* Zach DeLoach extended his hitting streak to seven with a two out, two strike double in the ninth inning.

* Arkansas did not draw a walk in the game.

Up Next

Right-hander George Kirby (0-0, 0.00) starts Saturday night as the series in Frisco continues. He will be opposed by righty Zak Kent (0-1, 1.50). First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

