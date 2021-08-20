Mad Max at Rocky Town; 'Hounds Win, 6-4

There were multiple heroes in the RockHounds victory over Amarillo Friday night - - two of them were Max Schuemann's feet.

Schuemann, who is on a remarkable two-week streak (see "Kibbles & Bits," below), turned a ground ball to shortstop into an infield RBI single, a play that only perhaps a handful of players in all of Minor league Baseball could have made. The hit was part of a four-run eighth-inning rally, with Jonah Bride's two-run single bringing home the game-winning runs in a 6-4 victory at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

For the fourth consecutive game, neither club could break away (also see "Kibbles & Bits") with three lead changes and no lead larger than two runs. The RockHounds used solo home runs from JJ Schwarz (a monster shot to the better's eye) and Edwin Diaz to erase a 1-0 deficit in the second inning.

Amarillo used back-to-back singles from Eduardo Diaz and Camden Duzenack to set up the tying run (on Dominic Miroglio's sac fly) in the fourth and took a 4-2 lead on Diaz's second home run in as many nights, a two-run drive to left field in the sixth.

Amarillo starter Tommy Henry took the 4-2 lead into the eighth. The left-hander walked Kyle McCann with one out and was then betrayed by his defense when first baseman Ryder Jones' throw to second base on attempted force out went into left field. McCann advanced to third on the play and (batter) Chase Calabuig hustled to second.

Schuemann then sent a ground ball to shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (an outstanding defender and high prospect for the Arizona Diamondbacks). Perdomo made the play, but Schuemann (on a "bang-bang" call) beat the throw, with McCann scoring. After a wild pitch by reliever Tyler Jones put Schuemann at second, Bride sent a flair single into shallow right-center, scoring both Calabuig and Schumann with the tying and go-ahead runs, respectively.

Schwarz lined a single to center, scoring Bride (who had also moved up on a wild pitch) to add an insurance run and Montana DuRapau closed the door in the ninth (a walk and two strikeouts) for the save.

The RockHounds evened the series at two games apiece with Saturday night and Sunday afternoon games remaining in the homestand.

Kibbles & Bits

Max Schuemann went 2-for-4 Friday night ... and his batting average in the homestand went down. Through the first 10 games of the (12-game) homestand, he is hitting .524 (22-for-42) and has now reached base in 15 consecutive games. In the 15-gamer, Max is hitting .467 (28-for-60) with a .543 on-base percentage. In that span he has drawn nine walks, stolen 10 bases and scored 15 runs.

The first four games of the series have been decided by a total of five runs and the teams have been tied or separated by one run in 29 of the 37 innings (neither club has held a lead of more than two runs at any point in the series).

