September 9, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SPLIT TWO WITH FIGHTINS Carlos De La Cruz put Reading on the board in the bottom of the first with a two-run homer to left field. On Friday, the game resumed in the top of the third where Roman Anthony rocketed his first homer at the Double-A level. The solo blast to right field put Portland on the board, 2-1. Baron Radcliff hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth to extend the 3-1 Reading lead. Madison Stokes launched a solo homer of his own in the bottom of the sixth to and the third homer of the day for the Fightins put Reading on top by three. Phillip Sikes cut the lead in half in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice fly to left field to score Nathan Hickey. Reading completed the scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to secure the 5-2 lead. In Friday's regularly scheduled game, Chase Meidroth ignited the scoring with a solo homer in the top of the first. The solo shot marked his seventh of the season and Portland led, 1-0. In the top of the fifth as Teel recorded his first double at the Double-A level. The two-run double scored Anthony and Rosier before Teel came home to score on a throwing error by the right fielder and Portland led 4-0. Two runs scored in the top of the seventh after a bases-loaded wild pitch allowed Blaze Jordan to score before an RBI single from Alex Erro would extend the 6-0 lead.

WELCOME TO DOUBLE-A Boston's 2023 first round pick and number four prospect, Kyle Teel, along with the Red Sox number two prospect, Roman Anthony, both made their Double-A debuts on Tuesday night in Reading. Teel recorded his first double last night while also recording his first multi-hit game. Anthony launched his first homer yesterday to right field.

BULLPEN BLANKS READING Portland relievers combined for 15 strikeouts across 7.0 innings in yesterday's shutout win. Ryan Miller silenced all six batters he faced with strikeouts before Alex Hoppe earned his first win with 2.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts. Christopher Troye recorded 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts before Cody Scroggins dominated with a perfect inning of his own.

LUIS IS ONE STEP CLOSER TO THE LEAGUE Earlier this series, RHP Luis Guerrero was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. Across 43 games and 49.2 innings with Portland this season, Guerrero posted 59 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .150 average against him. Guerrero totalled a 1.81 ERA while leading the league in saves (18). He ranks first in all of Double-A and third in all of minor league baseball in saves.

SEA DOGS STANDINGS Portland is currently tied with Reading for third place of the Northeast Divison, 7.0 games behind the first place Patriots. Binghamton is currently in second place, 1.0 game back.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 9, 1996 - Portland fell behind Harrisburg, two games to none in the E.L. Championship Series after a 3-2 loss on City Island. Brad Fullmer's two-run home run capped a three-run first frame for the Senators. Livan Hernandez and Rob Stanifer then retired the final 23 batters in order. John Roskos homered for Portland in the loss.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in his ninth start at the Double-A level. Gonzalez has faced the Fightin Phils once this season back on July 16th in Reading which also marked his Double-A debut. In that start, Gonzalez tossed 6.0 scorless innings allowing four hits while walking one and striking out nine. He held the Fightins to a .190 average against him. Gonzalez last pitched on Spetember 2nd against the Somerset Patriots in Portland where he fired 6.0 innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out five.

