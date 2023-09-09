Jones Reaches Stolen Base Milestone, But Somerset Falls on Saturday

September 9, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Tanner Myatt on the mound

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Tanner Myatt on the mound(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night by a final score of 5-3 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ.

The Patriots stole 5+ bases on the SeaWolves for a second straight night, now totaling 16 stolen bases in the series and 236 on the season to lead all Double-A teams and rank sixth in Minor League Baseball.

All five games in the series vs. Erie have been decided by two runs or less.

The loss clinched a season series loss for the Patriots against the SeaWolves, dropping them to 4-7 vs. Erie.

RHP Yoendrys Gomez (4.0 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 4 BB, 5 K) made his career-high 18th start of the season and threw a season-high 83 pitches in the game.

DH Spencer Jones (2-for-4, R, BB, 2. K) put together his fourth multi-hit game out of 11 at the Double-A level.

Jones stole second base in the fifth inning, accomplishing the first 40 stolen base season of his professional career. Jones joins former Patriots Brandon Lockridge (Double-A and Triple-A) and Jasson Dominguez (Double-A, Triple-A, MLB) as the only three players in the Yankees organization with 40 steals this season. Jones has four stolen bases in the series vs. Erie.

Jones extended his Double-A best hit streak to four games in which he is now 7-for-16 with 2 R, 4 SB, 3 BB and 1 HBP. During the streak Jones has pieced together three multi-hit games and has an OBP of .550.

LF Jeisson Rosario (2-for-4, RBI, R, K, SB) put together his 20th multi-hit game of the season, which leads all active members of the Patriots. Rosario ends the night batting a season-best .220.

Rosario extended his hit streak to seven straight games, tying his longest hit streak of the season. During the streak, Rosario is 11-for-26 with 5 RBI, 4 R, 2 2B and 4 BB with an OBP of .500.

C/1B/2B/RHP Mickey Gasper (0.2 IP, 1 BB) came in to record the final two outs in the top of the ninth inning, making his third career pitching appearance and his first since 2019.

