Jones Reaches Stolen Base Milestone, But Somerset Falls on Saturday
September 9, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night by a final score of 5-3 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ.
The Patriots stole 5+ bases on the SeaWolves for a second straight night, now totaling 16 stolen bases in the series and 236 on the season to lead all Double-A teams and rank sixth in Minor League Baseball.
All five games in the series vs. Erie have been decided by two runs or less.
The loss clinched a season series loss for the Patriots against the SeaWolves, dropping them to 4-7 vs. Erie.
RHP Yoendrys Gomez (4.0 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 4 BB, 5 K) made his career-high 18th start of the season and threw a season-high 83 pitches in the game.
DH Spencer Jones (2-for-4, R, BB, 2. K) put together his fourth multi-hit game out of 11 at the Double-A level.
Jones stole second base in the fifth inning, accomplishing the first 40 stolen base season of his professional career. Jones joins former Patriots Brandon Lockridge (Double-A and Triple-A) and Jasson Dominguez (Double-A, Triple-A, MLB) as the only three players in the Yankees organization with 40 steals this season. Jones has four stolen bases in the series vs. Erie.
Jones extended his Double-A best hit streak to four games in which he is now 7-for-16 with 2 R, 4 SB, 3 BB and 1 HBP. During the streak Jones has pieced together three multi-hit games and has an OBP of .550.
LF Jeisson Rosario (2-for-4, RBI, R, K, SB) put together his 20th multi-hit game of the season, which leads all active members of the Patriots. Rosario ends the night batting a season-best .220.
Rosario extended his hit streak to seven straight games, tying his longest hit streak of the season. During the streak, Rosario is 11-for-26 with 5 RBI, 4 R, 2 2B and 4 BB with an OBP of .500.
C/1B/2B/RHP Mickey Gasper (0.2 IP, 1 BB) came in to record the final two outs in the top of the ninth inning, making his third career pitching appearance and his first since 2019.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots' Tanner Myatt on the mound
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from September 9, 2023
- Ball Homers Twice, But Squirrels Beat Ducks, 5-4 - Akron RubberDucks
- Jones Reaches Stolen Base Milestone, But Somerset Falls on Saturday - Somerset Patriots
- Cabrera Drives Home Three in Erie Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Reading and Portland to Play Doubleheader Sunday - Reading Fightin Phils
- Saturday's Sea Dogs Game in Reading Suspended - Portland Sea Dogs
- Reading and Portland Postponed Saturday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Saturday's Rumble Ponies' Game at Hartford Canceled, Friday's Suspended Game to Resume Sunday Prior to Regularly Scheduled Contest - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Curve Offense Cruises to Rain-Shortened 9-2 Win - Altoona Curve
- Reading Fightin Phils Announce End of Season Awards - Reading Fightin Phils
- Curve Name 2023 Team Award Winners - Altoona Curve
- September 9, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Rice Provides Somerset's Second Walk-off Win of the Series in Four-Hit Effort on Friday - Somerset Patriots
- Fightins and Sea Dogs Split Doubleheader Friday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Bullpen Blanks Reading in 6-0 Shutout Win - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Jones Reaches Stolen Base Milestone, But Somerset Falls on Saturday
- Rice Provides Somerset's Second Walk-off Win of the Series in Four-Hit Effort on Friday
- Trio of Homers Trounces Somerset on Thursday Night
- Rumfield's Heroics Return With Walk-off Knock On Wednesday in Extras
- Burt's Career-Setting Night Outlasted by SeaWolves in Somerset