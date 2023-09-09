Rice Provides Somerset's Second Walk-off Win of the Series in Four-Hit Effort on Friday

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Erie SeaWolves in walk-off fashion on Friday night by a final score of 4-3 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ.

Three of the four games in this week's series have been decided in extra innings, including both of the Patriots' wins occurring in extras as walk-offs. The Patriots are now 9-5 in extra innings games this season.

Four of the Patriots' last 10 home games have resulted in walk-off wins.

The win marked Somerset's eighth in walk-off fashion this year, setting a new Double-A (regular season) franchise record.

RHP Blane Abeyta (6.0 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 8 K, 1 HR) allowed only two hits, while striking out eight in a no-decision.

1B Ben Rice (4-for-5, 2 RBI, R, BB) brought home the tying run in the ninth inning with a two-out, two-strike double, before coming back up in the 11th inning and bringing home the winning run.

Rice's 11th inning single marked his second walk-off hit over the last two home stands.

The game-winning hit marked Rice's fourth of the game, signaling his fourth four-hit game at the Double-A level.

In Rice's 42nd game at the Double-A level, the performance also marked his 18th multi-hit game and 13th multi-RBI game for the Patriots.

Rice has hit safely in all four games of the series vs. Erie, going 9-for-18 with 3 RBI, 2 R, 3 2B and 2 BB.

Since entering the Eastern League on July 18, Rice continues to lead the league in HR (14), RBI (44), SLG (.661), OPS (1.060), H (59), XBH (27) and TB (115).

2B Mickey Gasper (1-for-3, RBI, R, HR, 2 BB) opened the scoring with his fifth home run of the season.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-3, 2 BB, K) hit safely in his third straight game and registered his third multi-hit game at the Double-A level.

RHP Danny Watson (2.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K) sent seven-up and seven-down on 28 pitches, lowering his ERA to 1.64 at Double-A.

LHP Ryan Anderson (1.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K) earned the win by pitching out of the 10th and 11th inning without allowing a hit.

