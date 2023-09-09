Cabrera Drives Home Three in Erie Win

The SeaWolves pieced together a 5-3 win over Somerset on Saturday.

Erie fell behind in the first inning. Michael Bienlien opened for Erie and allowed a single and a walk in the first inning. Somerset scored first on a wild pitch to lead 1-0.

In the fourth, the SeaWolves broke through against starter Yoendrys Gomez. With two on and two out, Daniel Cabrera lined a two-run double to give Erie a 2-1 lead. Alonzo Rubalcaba scored Cabrera with an RBI single to give Erie a 3-1 lead. It was Rubalcaba's first Double-A hit and RBI.

Somerset came back to tie in the sixth against Adam Wolf. Wolf piggybacked Bienlien and was in his fifth inning of relief. Jeisson Rosario and Max Burt hit consecutive run-scoring doubles with two out to knot the game at 3-3.

Chris Meyers gave Erie the lead back immediately. His RBI single in the seventh inning gave the SeaWolves a 4-3 lead.

Erie added a tack-on run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Cabrera.

After Layne Henderson tallied two scoreless innings in relief, Tim Naughton worked a hitless ninth to finish the game.

Wolf (4-4) earned the win. Carlos Gomez (1-1) took the loss in relief. Naughton secured his first save of the season.

The series concludes on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. as Erie looks for a series win. It will be a bullpen game for Erie with Richard Fitts pitching for Somerset.

