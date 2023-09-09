Fightins and Sea Dogs Split Doubleheader Friday Night

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (29-32, 57-72) split a doubleheader with the Portland Sea Dogs (29-32, 69-61) on Friday night. Reading now holds the 3-1 edge in this week's series.

In game one, Reading beat Portland 5-2. The R-Phils got two runs in the first thanks to a two-run home run from Carlos De La Cruz. It was his team-leading 24th home run of the season. Portland got one back in the third on a Roman Anthony homer to make it 2-1. But, Reading responded with a Baron Radcliff home run and added another thanks to the bat of Madison Stokes on a home run.

Matt Osterberg started the first game for Reading and went 2.1 innings, but was pulled after the game was suspended Thursday night. David Parkinson (W, 9-5) started the resumption and was strong over 4.2 innings pitched. McKinley Moore pitched a scoreless eighth and Orion Kerkering (S, 6) tossed a scoreless ninth frame. Isaac Coffey (L, 6-4) started for Portland and allowed two runs before the game was resumption.

In the second game, Reading's bats were held quiet as they fell 6-0. It marked the fourth time Reading was shut out this season. The R-Phils had just three hits, from Oliver Dunn, Jhailyn Ortiz and Rixon Wingrove. Adam Leverett (L, 0-5) opened for Reading and was solid, allowing just one run over three-innings of work. Cristian Hernandez pitched a scoreless frame after Leverett. Andrew Baker pitched the fifth inning and allowed two-earned runs and Keylan Killgore allowed two runs over two innings pitched.

Alex Hoppe (W, 1-1) earned the win and combined with four Sea Dogs' arms to shutout Reading. Chase Meidroth homered in the game for Portland as well.

Reading is back in action Saturday at 6:45 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) from FirstEnergy Stadium. LHP Josh Hendrickson is scheduled to start for Reading, and RHP Hunter Dobbins will start for Portland. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. and can be listened at rphils.com/radio. A video stream is also available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Game worn jerseys will be auctioned off with Pinstripes on Saturday. Saturday and Sunday will all feature postgame fireworks as we close out the 2023 home schedule. Tickets to all games are still available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2023 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

