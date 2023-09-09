Reading Fightin Phils Announce End of Season Awards

(Reading, PA) - As the 2023 home schedule winds down, the Reading Fightin Phils announced their end-of-season awards on Saturday night.

The R-Phils are excited to recognize their many standouts from the 2023 season. This season's awards are as follows.

Broadway Charlie Wagner Un-Sung Hero: Madison Stokes

The "Broadway" Charlie Wagner Unsung Hero Award is given to the player who did whatever it took to help his team in an unselfish matter. This year's recipient Madison Stokes proved to be a versatile piece for Reading. He hit in nearly every spot of the lineup and played every defensive position, except for pitcher and catcher. In his third season with Reading, Stokes was a leader on and off the field and was a valuable leader in the Fightin Phils clubhouse.

R-Phils Clutch Player: Oliver Dunn

This award recognizes the player who has been the most clutch this season. Oliver Dunn has contributed big hits and clutch plays all season long. Most notably, Dunn leads Reading with a .319 average, with 10 homers and 58 RBI when runners are in scoring position. Dunn contributed many big hits, including a big game-tying home run on July 16 against Portland. He has also added many big plays in the field in key moments.

R-Phils Big Stick Award: Carlos De La Cruz

Carlos De La Cruz is the leader in home runs for Reading with 24. It is a career-high in home runs for De La Cruz and marks the first time in his career he's hit more than 20 in a season. De La Cruz also leads the Eastern League in hits with 129, and has added 24 doubles and 64 RBI on the season. He ranks amongst the leaders in the Eastern League in a variety of categories, including runs, home runs, RBI and more.

R-Phils Community Service Award: Josh Hendrickson

Fightin Phils pitcher Josh Hendrickson is this year's recipient of the Community Service Award. Hendrickson has been a staple at many events in the community in 2023. He's been an active participant in "Celebrate Your Faith Night," at the Savage 61 Dream League and attending many other appearances for those in the community. Hendrickson is a leader on and off the field for Reading.

Pepsi Stolen Base Leader Award: Johan Rojas

Johan Rojas led the team with 30 stolen bases over 76 games prior to his call up to the Phillies in July. Even though Rojas has not suited up for the R-Phils since prior to the All-Star Break, he currently still leads the Fightin Phils in stolen bases. Rojas was called up to the big leagues on July 14 and has proved to be a strong contributor for the Phillies in center field. Rojas also won last year's Pepsi Stolen Base Award, swiping 29 bags in just 60 games for Reading in 2022.

Diamond Credit Union R-Phils Strikeout Leader Award: David Parkinson/Mick Abel

Mick Abel (118) and David Parkinson (123) remain neck and neck for the team strikeout lead with one week left in the season. Thus, both will receive the Strikeout Leader Award. Abel ranks as the Phillies No. 2 Prospect, behind Andrew Painter, and has dazzled with an upper-90s fastball this season. Parkinson has been a consistent arm in the Reading rotation and turned in a great second half of the season.

FirstEnergy R-Phils Pitcher of the Year Award: David Parkinson

After missing all of the 2022 season, David Parkinson bounced back in a strong way. He currently has a 9-5 record with 3.63 ERA over 23 appearances in 2023. Parkinson also leads the R-Phils in innings pitched at 121.1. Parkinson had a stellar second half of the season, posting a 7-1 record with a 1.74 ERA over his last 11 appearances, dating back to July 7. He also ranks amongst the top-10 in the Eastern League in a variety of categories, including: ERA, Wins, Strikeouts and Innings Pitched.

FirstEnergy R-Phils MVP Award: Oliver Dunn

Oliver Dunn turned in a stellar 2023 campaign in his first year in the Phillies organization. Dunn is hitting .277, with 21 home runs and 78 RBI. He also added 26 doubles and scored 64 runs over 113 games. Dunn leads the R-Phils in a multitude of offensive categories and ranks within the top-10 in the Eastern League in many as well. Dunn achieved many career highs in 2023, including games played, runs, hits, homers, RBI, walks and many more. Congratulations to Oliver Dunn on winning the 2023 FirstEnergy R-Phils MVP Award.

Al Pedrique Recognized for 1,000 Career Wins

At the end of their on-field award ceremony, the Reading Fightin Phils recognized Manager Al Pedrique for achieving 1,000 career wins as a Minor/Major League manager. Pedrique achieved the milestone on August 13, when Reading defeated New Hampshire. 2023 was Pedrique's first season in the Phillies organization. He previously managed within the Royals, Diamondbacks, Yankees and Marlins organizations as well. Congratulations to Manager Al Pedrique on 1,000 career wins!

