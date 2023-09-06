September 6, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS DROP SERIES OPENER The Portland Sea Dogs dropped the series opener 6-3 to the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday night. Reading took the early lead, plating all six of their runs on the night in the bottom of the first. Carlos De La Cruz hit a two-run homer before Casey Martin reached on a fielding error allowing Oliver Dunn to score. A three-run homer from Pedro Martinez completed the scoring and Reading led 6-0. Teel put Portland on the board in the top of the seventh with his first hit and RBI at the Double-A level. The RBI single scored Blaze Jordan and Portland was on the board 6-1. Anthony recorded his first hit at the Double-A level in the top of the eighth with one out on the board. A single from Nick Yorke along with a walk from Chase Meidroth would load the bases. Nathan Hickey cut the Reading lead in half after grounding into a force out that allowed Anthony and Yorke to score but Reading led 6-3.

WELCOME TO DOUBLE-A Boston's 2023 first round pick and number four prospect, Kyle Teel, along with the Red Sox number two prospect, Roman Anthony, both made their Double-A debuts last night in Reading. Teel and Anthony contributed with two of Portland's five hits in last night's game. Teel finished his debut going one-for-four with an RBI while Anthony went one-for-four as well.

STAYING READY IN RELIEF Cody Scroggins and Christopher Troye combined for 4.1 scoreless innings in relief during last night's series opener. For Scorggins, it was his first outing since April since spending time on the injured and development list. Scroggins tossed 2.1 scoreless innings allowing one hit while striking out two while Troye fired 2.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts. Neither allowed a walk in their outing.

SPEEDY SEA DOGS The Sea Dogs stole fourteen bases during last week's series with the Somerset Patriots. The Patriots currently lead the Eastern League with 221 while the Sea Dogs have 212 collectively which ranks second best across the Eastern League and Double-A.

LUIS IS ONE STEP CLOSER TO THE LEAGUE Prior to today's game, RHP Luis Guerrero was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. Across 43 games and 49.2 innings with Portland this season, Guerrero posted 59 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .150 average against him. Guerrero totalled a 1.81 ERA while leading the league in saves (18). He ranks first in all of Double-A and third in all of minor league baseball in saves.

A LOOK AT THE STANDINGS Portland enters this series in third place of the Northeast Divison, 6.0 games behind the first place Patriots. Binghamton is currently in second place, 1.0 game back while Reading is now in fourth place, 7.0 games out of first.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 6, 1997 - In one of the most exciting games in Hadlock Field history, Portland outlasted Norwich 10-9 in Game 5 of the E.L. Northern Division Championship Series to advance to the E.L. Championship against Harrisburg. Down 7-6 in the 8th inning, the Sea Dogs rallied for 4 runs - helped by Kevin Millar's 1-out, 2-run double and 2 costly throwing errors.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Angel Bastardo will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in his third Double-A start. In his last start on August 31st versus Somerset, Bastardo tossed 5.0 innings allowing four runs on four hits while walking two and striking out three. Bastardo has not faced the Fightin Phils in his career yet. Today's start marks his first Double-A appearance on the road.

