Rumble Ponies Announce 2024 Home Schedule

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, will open the 2024 season on Friday, April 5 at home against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A Affiliate). Specific game times will be announced at a later date.

The Rumble Ponies will play at home on Memorial Day (May 27 vs. Harrisburg), Father's Day (June 16 vs. Somerset), Independence Day Eve (July 3 vs. Hartford), and Labor Day (September 2 vs. Somerset).

Binghamton will host Somerset, as part of the Double-A Subway Series, twice during the 2024 campaign. The New York Yankees' Double-A Affiliate will first play at Mirabito Stadium from June 11 - June 16. The Patriots return to the Southern Tier for the final home series of the regular season, beginning on September 2 and continuing September 4-8.

The Rumble Ponies will also play 12 games at home against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox Double-A Affiliate) and Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies Double-A Affiliate).

The 69-game home schedule features home games against each Northeast Division opponent: Somerset, Portland, Reading, New Hampshire, and Hartford. The Rumble Ponies will also host three Southwest Division teams: Bowie, Harrisburg, and Erie.

2024 will mark the Rumble Ponies 32nd consecutive season as the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets.

Season tickets for the 2024 campaign are currently on sale at www.BINGRP.com, over the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

