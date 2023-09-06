SeaWolves Announce Fan Appreciation Week Details

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today that the final homestand of the 2023 season is Fan Appreciation Week with an expanded slate of promotions. The SeaWolves host the Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants) from September 12-17 at UPMC Park.

Fans are reminded that the final homestand of the season is the last chance to redeem Paw Pack Flex Book vouchers, rainchecks and Captain's Club member exchanges. Any 2023 vouchers or rainchecks from the 2023 regular season cannot be redeemed for SeaWolves playoff games or future seasons.

Tuesday, September 12 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants)

Gates Open: 5 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Kids Cheer Free Night: All kids 12 and younger can receive a FREE ticket to the game with the purchase of a regularly priced adult ticket at the UPMC Park Ticket Office.

Capture the Captain's Cash: All fans 18 and older in attendance will be eligible to win $100 of Team President Greg Coleman's money. One lucky fan will be selected in the 7th inning of the game.

Wednesday, September 13 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants)

Gates Open: 5 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Winning Wednesday: If the SeaWolves beat the Flying Squirrels, fans can exchange their ticket for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining regular season home game (Sept. 14-17)

Capture the Captain's Cash: All fans 18 and older in attendance will be eligible to win $100 of Team President Greg Coleman's money. One lucky fan will be selected in the 7th inning of the game.

Thursday, September 14 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants)

Gates Open: 5 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Two-Buck Thursday: It is the final Two-Buck Thursday of the season as fans can enjoy Smith's hot dogs, Pepsi soft drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers for only $2 each thanks to Bud Light and Rocket 105.

Obscure Jersey Night: Fans of all teams will have a chance to win prizes if they wear the winning jersey in select categories like Best Personalized Jersey, Best Youth Jersey, Most Interesting Erie Jersey, and Most Obscure Player Jersey.

Capture the Captain's Cash: All fans 18 and older in attendance will be eligible to win $100 of Team President Greg Coleman's money. One lucky fan will be selected in the 7th inning of the game.

Friday, September 15 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants)

Gates Open: 5 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Copa de la Diversión: The SeaWolves will play their final Erie Piñatas game of the season to open Hispanic Heritage Month. One lucky fan will win a team-signed Piñatas on-field jersey.

Celebration Cove Hora Feliz (Happy Hour): Fans can enjoy $3 John Russell Brewing Company Me & Julio Mexican Lagers, $4 Tostitos Nachos, and $6 Margaritaville Frozen Margaritas from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Down the Hatch in Celebration Cove.

Fireworks: Join us as we light up the sky with the final Fireworks Friday of the 2023 season. Fans can watch the fireworks from the field with the purchase of a lighted item at the UPMC Park Team Store.

Saturday, September 16 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants)

Gates Open: 5 p.m. | First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Lightweight Hoodie Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a SeaWolves lightweight hoodie thanks to TONI&GUY and Great Lakes Institute of Technology.

Cricket Wireless Fan Appreciation Night: During the game, the SeaWolves will give away over $5,000 in prizes provided by the team and its partners, including an Ariens snowthrower.

Sunday, September 17 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants)

Gates Open: 12:30 p.m. | First Pitch: 1:35 p.m.

First Responders Day: Erie-area first responders can receive up to two free tickets to the game with proof of affiliation. Tickets may be requested at the UPMC Park Ticket Office or by emailing ahoban@seawolves.com.

Local NFL Action: Fans will be able to watch NFL football on the Bud Light Party Deck.

EFCU Family Fun Day:Erie Federal Credit Union members can present their Platinum MasterCard, debit card or member ID when purchasing a regularly priced game ticket at the UPMC Park ticket office to receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog and fountain drink (limit four vouchers per member).

Postgame Photo on the Field with the Team: All fans get to come down to the field after the game to be a part of the biggest team photo in SeaWolves history.

Postgame Catch on the Field: Fans are encouraged to bring a glove and a ball to play catch in the outfield after the team photo.

