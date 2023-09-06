Flying Squirrels Announce 2024 Game Schedule

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels released their game schedule for the 2024 season, as set by Major League Baseball, on Wednesday afternoon. The Flying Squirrels will open the 2024 season on the road on Friday, April 5, and their home opener at The Diamond is set for Tuesday, April 9.

Game times and individual-game ticket information for the 2024 season will be announced at a later date.

Season Ticket Memberships and renewals for the 2024 season are available now.

"As we continue to fight for a spot in the 2023 playoffs, we are excited to be planning for another great season in 2024," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We look forward to planning great promotions and an exciting 2024 season to once again make many great memories together."

The Flying Squirrels will start the 2024 season on the road against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from April 5-7.

The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, opening a six-game series at The Diamond against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The Flying Squirrels have sold out their home opener in each of their first 13 seasons.

The Flying Squirrels will be home on Independence Day, hosting the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Thursday, July 4. Dating back to the franchise's first year in 2010, the Flying Squirrels have hosted sold-out crowds on Independence Day every season.

The final regular-season homestand of the season will be September 3-8 against Akron.

In 2024, Eastern League teams will play a 138-game regular-season schedule. The Flying Squirrels will again play 69 home games.

The Flying Squirrels will mostly play six-game series from Tuesdays through Sundays, with exceptions including a three-game road series at Somerset to open the year, a three-game series at Akron from July 19-21 coming out of the All-Star Break, a three-game series at Bowie from July 1-3 and a three-game set at The Diamond against the Baysox from July 4-6.

The Flying Squirrels' full 2024 schedule is listed below with home dates in bold:

April 5-7 at Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees)

April 9-14 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

April 16-21 at Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

April 23-28 vs. Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

April 30-May 5 at Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

May 7-12 at Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

May 14-19 vs. Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies)

May 21-26 at Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

May 28-June 2 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

June 4-9 vs. Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

June 11-16 at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays)

June 18-23 at Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox)

June 25-30 vs. Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees)

July 1-3 at Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

July 4-6 vs. Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles)

July 9-14 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

July 19-21 at Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

July 23-28 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets)

July 30-August 4 at Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

August 6-11 vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies)

August 13-18 at Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals)

August 20-25 vs. Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

August 27-September 1 at Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers)

September 3-8 vs. Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians)

September 10-15 at Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Promotions and other information for the 2024 season will be announced at a later date.

The Flying Squirrels have one homestand remaining in the 2023 regular season, hosting the Akron RubberDucks at The Diamond from September 5-10. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

