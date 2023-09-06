Flying Squirrels Deny RubberDucks, 5-4 in 10 Innings

After RubberDucks catcher Michael Berglund launched a game-tying, two-run home run with Akron down to its final out, the Richmond Flying Squirrels scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning for a 5-4 victory in the second game of a six-game series at The Diamond Wednesday night.

Turning Point

After the RubberDucks did not move their placed runner in the top of the 10th inning, the Flying Squirrels had third baseman Shane Matheny at second base to begin the bottom of the inning. Right fielder Brady Whalen put a sacrifice bunt along the first-base line, but right-hander Franco Aleman's errant throw past first base scored Matheny.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Ross Carver allowed a first-pitch home run to center fielder Ismael Munguia in the first inning but then held Richmond scoreless until the fifth inning, when he hit a batter and allowed a bunt single to start the inning. A two-out stolen base and Carver's throwing error tied the game, and another single gave Richmond a 3-2 lead. Carver lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs - three earned - on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Left-hander Erik Sabrowski finished the sixth but allowed the inherited runner to score. Right-handers Tyler Thornton and Trey Benton each worked scoreless innings, before Aleman had a three-strikeout ninth. The 10th-inning run - unearned, a placed runner at second base to start the inning - was the first run against Aleman in his 23 1/3 Eastern League innings across 17 appearances.

Duck Tales

Trailing, 1-0, Akron rallied for the lead in the top of the fourth inning against right-hander Carson Seymour. Designated hitter Bryce Ball drew a one-out walk, shortstop Milan Tolentino hit a game-tying, two-out RBI double down the third-base line, and first baseman Joe Naranjo hit a go-ahead RBI single to center field for a 2-1 lead. In the ninth against right-hander Clay Helvey, Tolentino walked, and Naranjo was hit by a pitch. After a double play, Berglund crushed a 400-foot, game-tying home run to right-center field, homering in his second straight game (grand slam Sunday against Bowie).

Notebook

Akron dropped seven games behind Richmond in the Southwest Division second-half race with 10 games remaining. Richmond is two games ahead of Bowie (32-27) for the second-half playoff spot...Akron is 9-10 in extra innings, while Richmond is 4-8...Richmond leads the season series, 8-6...Game Time: 3:07...Attendance: 7,103.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Richmond at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at The Diamond. Left-hander Doug Nikhazy (4-7, 4.16 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels left-hander Nick Zwack (5-7, 6.57 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

