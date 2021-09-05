September 5, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 5, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT - The Portland Sea Dogs continued their winning ways last night with a 7-1 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Triston Casas mashed two more home runs, while Jay Groome was dominant in his first Double-A start for Portland. Groome cruised through 5.0 innings allowing just two hits. The Fisher Cats' lone run of the game came in the bottom of the ninth inning with a bases loaded single by Vinny Capra.

CASAS CONTINUES TO SMASH BASEBALLS - Triston Casas connected for two more long balls last night at Delta Dental Stadium. He hit a two-run blast in the third inning then again in his final at-bat in the top of the ninth inning. Both came with two-outs. Casas has hit five home runs in his last ten at-bats. In his last five games, Casas is 8-for-17 (.471) with five home runs, 11 RBI, 4 walks and only two strikeouts. He is slashing .571/1.353/1.924.

JAY GROOME DAZZLES IN DOUBLE-A DEBUT - Jay Groome set the tone for the game in this bottom of the first inning, striking out the side. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing just two hits while striking out a career-high 10 batters. He did not issue a walk. A member of the Red Sox' 40-man roster, he began the season ranked by Baseball America as one of the Red Sox' top 10 prospects in 2017 (No. 3), 2018 (No. 1), 2019 (No. 4), 2020 (No. 8), and 2021 (No. 6). Also ranked by Baseball America as having the best curveball among Red Sox minor leaguers entering the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Groome began the 2021 season with A+ Greenville Drive

HERNANDEZ HITTING STREAK COMES TO AN END - Ronaldo Hernandez' hitting streak ended last night with an 0-for-5 showing at the plate. His streak ends at 13 games, the second-longest of the year for the Sea Dogs. During that time he was batting .469 (23-for-49) with 11 doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI. He drew one walk and struck out 11 times. Hernandez had an on-base percentage of .509.

OTHER ACTIVE STREAKS - Rio Gomez and Joan Martinez continued their scoreless streaks last night. LHP Rio Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 14 appearances spanning 22.0 innings with only 13 hits and 24 strikeouts. RHP Joan Martinez has not allowed a run in his last nine games (11.0 innings) while allowing seven hits and striking out 13.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Andrew Politi and LHP Chris Murphy will start this afternoon for the Sea Dogs. Politi will start game one and has made 7 starts against New Hampshire this season. He is 1-4 with 6.99 ERA and pitched 28.1 innings allowing 22 earned runs on 32 hits while walking 21 and striking out 31. The Fisher Cats are batting .276 against him. Murphy last pitched 8/31 at New Hampshire. He tossed 5.0 innings allowing five earned runs on five hits while walking career-high five and striking out 11.

