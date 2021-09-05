Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Harrisburg Senators

ERIE SEAWOLVES (57-50, 10.5 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (41-65, 26.0 GB SW Div, 6th)

RHP A.J. Ladwig (5-6, 4.62 ERA) VS. LHP TIM CATE (2-9, 5.99 ERA)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 / 1:35 PM / UPMC PARK

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 AT ALTOONA, 6:00 PM - PNG FIELD

TBA vs. RHP Roansy Contreras (3-1, 2.44 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 AT ALTOONA, 6:00 PM - PNG FIELD

TBA vs. LHP Omar Cruz (2-4, 3.41 ERA)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AT ALTOONA, 6:00 PM - PNG FIELD

TBA vs. RHP Travis MacGregor (3-9, 6.69 ERA)

The SeaWolves were again silenced on Saturday night, suffering a wire-to-wire loss to the Harrisburg Senators, 8-1. Harrisburg lifted a pair of two-run home runs early in the game, and continued to torment the Erie bullpen in the back half as Erie lost their second straight contest. Jesus Rodriguez was again plagued by constant contact in his start for Erie. The right-hander gave up a prompt two-run home run to Aldrem Corredor in the first inning, instantly sealing the loss. After Erie had cut the two-run lead in half, Rodriguez (L, 2-4) let up another two-run home run, this time to Jacob Rhinesmith in the third inning. For a brief moment, Erie looked as if they might be able to rally from the early deficit. Brady Policelli smoked a solo home run onto the arena in left field to make it a one-run game, but Erie was shut down by Jackson Tetreault for the rest of the night. The Erie bullpen continued to struggle, allowing runs in the seventh, eighth, and ninth.

