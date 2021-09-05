Cleveland Indians Roberto Pérez, Ernie Clement Continue Rehabs Sunday at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Pérez and infielder Ernie Clement are scheduled to continue their respective rehabs with the Akron RubberDucks in Sunday's 6:05 p.m. series finale against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park.

Pérez will play in his fourth rehab game since being placed on the 10-day Injured List Aug. 6 with right shoulder inflammation. Pérez has been the starting catcher Tuesday (5 innings), Thursday and Friday (6 innings each), going a combined 5-for-10 with two doubles and three RBIs. He has caught 17 consecutive scoreless innings of Akron pitching.

This is the second time this season Pérez is on a rehab stint in Akron after appearing at Canal Park June 29 and June 30 while working back from a right ring-finger fracture. The former 2012-13 Akron Aero is batting .136 with six home runs and 15 RBI in 34 games with Cleveland this season.

Clement will play in his second rehab game since being placed on the 10-day Injured List Aug. 26. He went 1-for-3 with a double while playing the first six innings at shortstop Saturday. The 2018-2019 Akron RubberDuck is batting .227 with two home runs and seven RBI in 36 games with Cleveland in his rookie season. The Indians' fourth-round pick in 2017, Clement played 113 regular season games (his most at any minor league level) as a RubberDuck in 2018-19, with a .259 average, one home run, 29 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

