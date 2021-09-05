Tuesday and Wednesday's Sea Dogs Games Canceled
September 5, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs' games scheduled for Tuesday, September 7th and Wednesday, September 8th at Hadlock Field against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have been canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies organization.
We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates regarding the rest of the series will be provided when available.
Tickets from the September 7th and September 8th games can be exchanged for tickets to any remaining 2021 Sea Dogs home game or in April, May, or June of the 2022 season, subject to availability.
The Dustin Pedroia bobblehead giveaway scheduled for Wednesday, September 8th has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 9th.
