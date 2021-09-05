Sunday's Fisher Cats - Sea Dogs Doubleheader Canceled
September 5, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, N.H. - Sunday's doubleheader between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) has been canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing. The Fisher Cats are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.
Sunday's games will not be made up. Fans with tickets for Sunday's doubleheader can redeem them at the Fisher Cats box office for any remaining home game in 2021.
The Fisher Cats return home on Tuesday, September 14 for a season-ending six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). For tickets, visit NHFisherCats.com.
