Today's Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats Games Canceled

September 5, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Manchester, New Hampshire - Today's games have been canceled to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field for the final regular season homestand of the season beginning Tuesday, September 7 at 5:00pm. Tickets can be purchased in person or online at www.seadogs.com.

