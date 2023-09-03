September 3, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

DAY GAME DUBThe Portland Sea Dogs are back in the win column after a 5-1 win over the Somerset Patriots on Saturday afternoon. Portland got on the board first in the bottom of the first to take the 1-0 lead. Corey Rosier reached on a walk before stealing second (48) and advancing to third on an error by the catcher, Ben Rice. Rosier would then score on a sacrifice fly from McDonough. McDonough continued the scoring in the bottom of the third with an RBI single to record his second RBI of the day before an RBI single from Nathan Hickey would extend the 3-0 lead. Erro launched his first homer at the Double-A level in the bottom of the fifth. The leadoff solo shot made it 4-0 Sea Dogs. Tyler Esplin grounded into a force out in the bottom of the sixth to score Phillip Sikes. Mickey Gasper would put Somerset on the board in the top of the seventh with an RBI double but Portland led 5-1

TYLER TACKS ON ANOTHER Tyler McDonough recorded his second multi-hit game in as many days after going two for three with a pair of RBI and a stolen base last night. Across his first two starts in the month of September, McDonough is batting .571 with a triple and has stolen three of his 20 stolen bases against the Patriots this series.

ACCOLADES FOR ALEX Alex Erro hit his first homer at the Double-A level to leadoff the fifth inning in yesterday's game. Erro also recorded his first multi-hit game after gping to-for- three with a pair of runs scored. Erro has also caught four Patriots stealing across his last two starts catching for the Sea Dogs in this series against Somerset.

A RACE ON THE BASEPATHS The Sea Dogs have stolen thirteen bases during this series with the Patriots while the Patriots have also stolen seven of their own. The Patriots currently lead the Eastern League with 219 while the Sea Dogs have 211 collectively which ranks second best across the Eastern League and Double-A. Corey Rosier leads the team with 48 on the season while the Caleb Durbin leads Somerset's active roster with 21 on the season.

LUIS CONTINUES TO LEAD Luis Guerrero recorded his league-leading eighteenth of the season during Portland's last series. Guerrero ranks second in all of minor league baseball in saves, just behind Zach Agnos of the Fresno Grizzlies (23). Guerrero pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in last night's win.

A LOOK AT THE STANDINGSWith the Patriots coming to Portland this week, it is a pivotol series when it comes to the Sea Dogs' playoff hopes. Somerset is currently in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in second place, 3.0 games behind the Patriots. Portland is currently in third place, 7.0 games out of first place.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORYSeptember 3, 1994 - Vic Darensbourg becomes the first pitcher in Sea Dogs history to win 10 games in a season with 8.2 innings of 3-hit shutout ball and 7 strikeouts in Portland's 2-0 win over Reading.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will take the mound for the second time this series against the Patriots. Dobbins opened the series on August 29th pitching 6.0 innings allowing two runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out four. He held Patriots batters to a .246 in the opener which was also his first career start against Somserset.

