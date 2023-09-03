Binghamton Defeats Harrisburg to Claim First Six-Game Series Sweep in Franchise History

September 3, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (32-23, 67-57) defeated the Harrisburg Senators, 3-1, on Sunday night at Mirabito Stadium. The Ponies won all six games in the series, sweeping a six-game series for the first time in franchise history since Minor League Baseball's schedule format changed in 2021.

The Ponies were led by strong pitching and timely hitting from Luisangel Acuña and JT Schwartz.

With the Ponies down 1-0 in the third inning, Hayden Senger was hit by a pitch and Rhylan Thomas reached base on a sacrifice bunt and an error. Acuña followed with a two-run single to right field that gave Binghamton a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth inning, Schwartz clobbered a solo home run to lead off the frame and give Binghamton a 3-1 lead. It marked his fourth home run of the season and first at Mirabito Stadium.

Binghamton's pitching handled the Harrisburg (24-33, 55-70) offensive attack nicely. Joey Lancellotti made the first start of his professional career and allowed one run over three innings with three strikeouts. Lucius Fox hit an RBI single in the second inning that gave Harrisburg a 1-0 lead.

The Ponies' bullpen was flawless and blanked Harrisburg the rest of the way. Benito García (1-0) earned the win with three scoreless innings and four strikeouts in his Double-A debut. Wilkin Ramos tossed two scoreless frames with three strikeouts and Daison Acosta worked around a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to earn the save.

Binghamton will open a seven-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) at Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton has won 13 of its last 15 games and a season-high seven-straight games...Acuña recorded his eighth multi-hit game and first multi-RBI game with Binghamton...Jeremiah Jackson singled and was hit by a pitch, extending his on-base streak to 17 games...Drew Gilbert reached base twice with a double and hit by pitch and Thomas reached base twice with a single and sacrifice bunt...Over the last five games, Ponies' pitching has combined for 61 strikeouts and just 12 walks.

