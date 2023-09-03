Curve Drop Series Finale to SeaWolves

ERIE, Pa - Tsung-Che Cheng knocked two home runs for Altoona on Sunday afternoon, but the Erie SeaWolves sailed to a 13-5 victory after an early offensive attack at UPMC Park.

The SeaWolves scored six runs in the first inning, with three runs in the second and four runs in the third to jump out to a 13-3 lead. Curve starter Aaron Shortridge was touched for all 13 runs, with 12 earned on 12 hits in 2.2 innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Danny Serretti hit a grand slam in the first inning with Luis Santana hitting a two-run home run in the second. The loss marked career highs for Shortridge in runs and hits allowed.

Cheng put Altoona on the board with a three-run home run in the top of the third inning off Erie starter Adam Wolf. His second home run came in the top of the ninth inning on a solo shot off Connor Holden. It was the first multi-home run game of Cheng's career, giving him 13 home runs this season and four with Altoona.

Eli Wilson hit his second Double-A home run in the seventh inning on a opposite field solo shot off reliever RJ Petit. Wilson finished the day 2-for-4 with the lone RBI and was the only player besides Cheng to finish the game with multiple hits.

Noe Toribio tossed 2.1 scoreless innings of relief behind Shortridge, allowing just one hit with a walk and two strikeouts. Grant Ford entered for the sixth inning and walked three batters, working just two outs before Justin Meis came on for the Curve with 1.1 scoreless innings. Tahnaj Thomas worked a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts.

Matt Fraizer extended his hitting streak to 16 games and on-base streak to 17 games with a ninth-inning single in the loss. Joe Perez was hit by a pitch to extend his team-long on-base streak to 19 games, while Jackson Glenn extended his own on-base streak to 16 games in the loss.

The Curve return home on Tuesday to begin their final six-game series of the 2023 season at Peoples Natural Gas Field against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. LHP Jackson Wolf takes the ball for Altoona with Harrisburg's starter yet to be announced.

