Five-Run Seventh Blasts Squirrels to 9-6 Victory over Goats

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels' offense erupted for a five-run seventh inning to collect a 9-6, comeback win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park.

The Flying Squirrels (65-61, 32-25) stacked 16 hits against the Yard Goats (53-70, 24-32), their third game in the series with 15 or more hits.

Trailing by two runs in the top of the seventh, the Flying Squirrels piled five runs to capture a 9-6 lead. Ismael Munguia started the scoring with an RBI single and Yoshi Tsutsugo drove in the tying run with a long single to center field.

Later in the inning, Brady Whalen sent the Flying Squirrels in front with a two-RBI single against Alec Bargar (Loss, 0-2) and Victor Bericoto notched an RBI single to give Richmond a 9-6 advantage.

Wil Jensen struck out two batters in a scoreless seventh inning and Ben Madison (Save, 1) struck out three batters over two scoreless innings to secure the Richmond win.

Richmond moved to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Munguia scored from third base on a ground-ball by Tsutsugo.

Jordan Beck evened the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the first with an RBI double.

Hartford scored three runs in the third when Beck notched an RBI double and two runners scored on a wild pitch by Richmond starter Hayden Birdsong to make it a 4-1 lead.

Munguia cut the deficit to two runs in the top of the fourth with a sacrifice fly.

After a leadoff walk in the fifth, Bericoto blasted a run-scoring double and Logan Wyatt tied the game, 4-4, with an RBI single to right field against Hartford starter Case Williams.

With a runner at first and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Drew Romo launched a two-run homer to right field, giving Hartford a 6-4 advantage.

Richmond reliever Mat Olsen (Win, 2-1) set down the Yard Goats in order in a scoreless sixth inning, notching two strikeouts.

