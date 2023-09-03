Durbin Shines, But Somerset Falls In Finale In Portland

Caleb Durbin of the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 8-3.

The Patriots took 4 of 6 on the road trip and finished the 2023 regular season series 11-7 over Portland.

DH Caleb Durbin (2-for-3, R, 2B, HR, RBI) led off the ballgame with a solo home run, his 4th for Double-A Somerset, that traveled 386 ft. His 2 H in the game were both XBH and tallied his 14th multi-hit game of the season. For the series, Durbin went (6G) 8-for-21, 2 RBI, 3 R, 5 2B, HR, 2 SB.

RHP Danny Watson (1.1 IP, 0 H, O R, K) has a 1.56 ERA and 40 K in 34.2 IP since his promotion to Double-A Somerset on 5/30/23.

RHP Alex Mauricio (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K) extended his scoreless inning streak to 13.1 IP in 10 games since 7/29 vs. Bowie. During the stretch, Mauricio has allowed 4 H and posted 8 K.

