Fightins Unable to Salvage Sunday Finale to Fisher Cats

September 3, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (26-31, 54-71) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (24-30, 59-63) 5-2 on Sunday night. With the loss, Reading falls in five-of-six games to New Hampshire in this week's series.

Both offenses remained quiet through the first three innings of the game, as both Josh Hendrickson (L, 2-8) and Ricky Tiedemann kept each offense at bay. New Hampshire struck first in the top of the fourth when Will Robertson smacked a solo home run off Hendrickson to lead off the inning. After Jeffrey Wehler reached on a single, Riley Tirotta hit New Hampshire's second home run of the inning, a two run shot, to grow the Fisher Cats' lead to 3-0.

Reading struck back in the bottom of the fifth when Cody Roberts lifted a solo home run over the right field wall to make it 3-1. But, New Hampshire tacked on two-more runs in the top of the sixth off Hendrickson, as both runs were unearned. Robertson stayed hot and led off the inning with a single then swiped second. He moved to third when Trevor Schwecke grounded to short. With Robertson on third Jeffrey Wehler reached on an error by Reading third baseman Madison Stokes to make it 4-1. Wehler would then move from first to third on a throwing error from Hendrickson on an attempted pickoff. Wehler then scored on a sacrifice fly from Riley Tirotta to make it 5-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Oliver Dunn led off the inning with a walk, then moved to second on a Jhailyn Ortiz single. Stokes followed with a single to drive home Dunn and make it 5-2. Reading would load the bases but go down without any further damage to keep it a three-run deficit.

Ricky Tiedemann started for New Hampshire and was strong again over just three innings. He allowed just one hit, two walks and struck out five. Trevor Clifton (W, 1-1) tossed two-strong frames out of the bullpen and struck out two. TJ Brock (S, 8) entered in the ninth and shut Reading down to record the save with a pair of strikeouts.

