September 15, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 15, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS DROP FIRST GAME OF SERIES Teel ignited the scoring with his first Double-A homer in the bottom of the second inning. The two-run blast to right field put Portland on top 2-0. Alex Binelas blasted a homer of his own with a solo shot to center field. With his team-leading 16th of the season, the Sea Dogs led 3-0. Ryan Ritter put Hartford on the board with an RBI double in the top of the fifth before an RBI single from Sterlin Thompson made it 3-2. In the top of the sixth, Drew Romo grounded into a force out to score Jordan Beck and the Yard Goats tied it at three. Yanquiel Fernandez hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to put Hartford on top 5-3. Anthony put Portland within one in the bottom of the seventh with his second hit of the day. The RBI single scored Tyler Dearden and Portland was within reach but the score stood, 5-4.

TEEL ON A TEAR Boston's 2023 first round pick and number four prospect, Kyle Teel, made his Double-A debut in Reading last week and is currently batting .370 (10-27) with a home run, two doubles, 11 RBI, 8 BB, and a pair of stolen bases. Teel has recorded a hit in every game at the Double-A level, two of which were multi-hit games, while also recording three multi-RBI games. He currently has a .514 OBP. He went two-for-four last night while launching his first Double-A homer to Gifford's Pavillion in the second inning.

ROMAN ON A ROLL Red Sox number two prospect, Roman Anthony, was promoted to Double-A last week in Reading and is currently batting .321 (9-29) with a .457 OBP in eight games with Portland. In the final game in Reading, Anthony went three-for-five with a pair of RBI and a stolen base. All three of his hits were doubles. Anthony also rocketed his first Double-A homer on 9/7 in Reading, making five of his nine hits with Double-A extra base hits. He went two-for-four with an RBI last night.

HITS AGAINST HARTFORD In the first three games of the series against the Yard Goats, the Sea Dogs have totalled 10 doubles against Hartford pitching. Additionally, Portland has cranked three home runs courtesy of Tyler Dearden, Kyle Teel, and Alex Binelas. With Binelas' homer last night, he now leads the team with 16 on the season. The Sea Dogs have tallied 29 hits in the first three games, making 13 of the hits for extra bases.

SHUTTING IT DOWN IN SEPTEMBER Ryan Miller earned his fifth win of the season Tuesday night with a scoreless eighth inning of work with one strikeout before Alex Hoppe earned his second save of the season with a perfect ninth inning to close. Christopher Troye also contributed with a scoreless inning and did not allow hit while striking out one. All three were a part of a combined shutout over the Reading Fightin' Phils last week. Additionally, all three relievers sport a perfect 0.00 ERA across three appearances in the month of September.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 15, 1996 - The Sea Dogs met the Harrisburg Senators in Portland's first appearance in the Eastern League Championship Series...Harrisburg took the first two games in Harrisburg, 15-3 and 3-2...In Game 3 of the ELCS, Portland defeated the Senators, 8-5...Greg Mix earned the win for Portland and "Wild" Bill Hurst notched the save.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight in his eighteenth start of the season. Sharp has also pitched 2 games out of the bullpen this season for Portland. He last pitched 2.0 innings on September 7th in Reading as a part of a suspended game where he allowed one run on two hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. Sharp has faced Hartford twice this season, once on May 19th in Hartford and most recently on August 9th here at Hadlock Field.

