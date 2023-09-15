Early Deficit Lands Squirrels 8-3 Loss in Erie

September 15, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not climb out of an early hole and fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 8-3, on Friday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (73-63, 40-27) posted 14 strikeouts against the SeaWolves (74-61, 37-30) but allowed 10 hits, including six for extra bases.

The SeaWolves jumped to a 2-0 advantage in the first inning when Luis Santana drove in two runs with a double.

Eliezer Alfonzo extended the Erie lead to 4-0 with a two-run homer against Hayden Birdsong (Loss, 0-3) in the bottom of the second. Birdsong held the SeaWolves scoreless over the rest of his start, totaling a Double-A-high eight strikeouts in four innings.

Yoshi Tsutsugo rocketed a two-run homer to break the shutout in the top of the sixth inning and cut the deficit to 4-2. It was Tsutsugo's fourth home run of the season with the Flying Squirrels.

Erie responded with a two-run homer by Chris Meyers to push the lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Ben Malgeri and Jake Holton collected RBI singles in the bottom of the seventh to give the SeaWolves an 8-2 lead.

In the top of the eighth inning, Carter Aldrete ripped an RBI single to center field and moved the score to 8-3.

Jimmy Glowenke notched a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning but Erie reliever Michael Bienlien but responded with a looking strikeout to close out the Erie victory.

Erie reliever Adam Wolf (Win, 5-4) allowed three hits and one walk over four scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (2-8, 3.91) will start for Richmond.

Game 1 of the Southwest Division Series will be played on Tuesday as the Flying Squirrels host the SeaWolves at The Diamond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office. In the event that any Championship Series games are not played, fans who purchase tickets will receive a credit which can be used for tickets to a Flying Squirrels home game in 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.