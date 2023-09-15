Ponies Fall to Reading in Tight Battle on Friday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (37-27, 72-61) fell to the Reading Fightin Phils, 2-1, in a tight battle on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Dom Hamel dominated the Fightins on the mound. Hamel struck out eight batters over five scoreless innings in his start, while allowing just two hits and two walks. The right-hander struck out 28 batters over 18 innings across three starts against Reading this season.

Binghamton got on the board first in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI triple from Drew Gilbert that made it 1-0. Luis Guillorme worked a leadoff walk and later in the frame with two outs, Gilbert drove him in. It was Gilbert's second triple and 21st run batted in with Binghamton.

Reading (31-35, 59-75) grabbed the lead in the top of the seventh inning against Kolby Kubichek (1-1). Ethan Wilson hit a one-out single and Kubichek later issued four-straight walks with two outs in the inning. Marcus Lee Sang drew a game-tying RBI walk and Madison Stokes drew a go-ahead RBI walk.

Wilkin Ramos kept the Ponies in the game with 2.1 no-hit innings. He struck out three and walked two batters.

Rowdey Jordan drew a walk to start the bottom of the ninth, but the Ponies went down in order after.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series with the Fightin Phils on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 5:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Gilbert tallied his third extra base hit against a lefty pitcher in the last two games...Jett Williams recorded two singles and his second multi-hit game at the Double-A level...Binghamton went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners on base...The Ponies totaled six hits, while Reading totaled just three...Ponies' pitchers struck out 12 batters and issued 10 walks.

