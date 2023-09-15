Erie Snaps Four-Game Skid with Early Offense

Erie snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating Richmond on Friday, 8-3.

Luis Santana opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning against Hayden Birdsong. The SeaWolves added two more in the second on a two-run blast by Eliezer Alfonzo, which was his first home run in Double-A. Erie led 4-0 into the sixth inning.

After Adam Wolf turned in four scoreless innings in long relief for Erie, Blake Holub took over in the sixth. Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a two-run home run against him to cut the Erie lead to 4-2.

The SeaWolves got those runs back instantly in the bottom of the sixth when Chris Meyers crushed a two-run home run against Sam Delaplane, which made it 6-2.

Erie tacked on two in the seventh inning on RBI singles by Ben Malgeri and Jake Holton.

Carter Aldrete had an RBI single in the eighth inning against Tim Naughton, which cut Erie's lead to 8-3.

Wolf (5-4) earned the win. Birdsong (0-3) took the loss.

The series continues on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Wilmer Flores will return from the Injured List to pitch opposed by Ryan Murphy.

