Eighth Inning Errors Costly in Curve 4-0 Win Over Ducks

September 15, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Altoona Curve took advantage of three errors to score four in the eighth and shutout the Akron RubberDucks 4-0 on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

The Curve finally broke the scoreless tie in the eighth. Lolo Sanchez opened the inning with a single. Jackson Glenn grounded into a fielder's choice, but an errant throw allowed Sanchez to reach second safely. Another errant throw on Tsung-Che Cheng's bunt loaded the bases with no outs. Jase Bowen then grounded to back to mound, but Franco Aleman's errant throw home allowed two runs to score and gave Altoona the 2-0 lead. Jacob Gonzalez kept the inning going, singling home two more to stretch the Curve lead to 4-0.

Mound Presence

Will Dion was lights out for the RubberDucks. The left-hander scattered four hits over six shutout innings while striking out eight Curve batters including four of the last six he faced. Tanner Burns worked around a leadoff single to toss a scoreless seventh. Aleman worked a third of an inning allowing four unearned runs. Trey Benton struck out one over an inning and two-thirds scoreless.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks were held in check for most of the night. Petey Halpin opened the bottom half of the first with a double and Chase DeLauter worked a walk with one-out, but a flyout and strikeout ended the early threat. Akron did not have multiple men reach again until the bottom of the seventh and again in the bottom of the eighth, but each time the RubberDucks came up empty.

Notebook

DeLauter extended his hitting streak to nine games between Lake County and Akron (13-33 with seven runs scored and eight RBI)...Dion has struck out eight in three of his last four outings allowing just three runs in that span...Game Time: 2:50...Attendance: 6,065.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Altoona Curve on Saturday, September 16 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Jack Leftwich (5-7, 5.35 ERA) against Curve lefty Jackson Wolf (0-3, 4.06 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.