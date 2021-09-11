September 11, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS WIN FIFTH STRAIGHT - Hudson Potts drove in all three Portland runs last night in the Sea Dogs' 3-1 victory over Binghamton. Potts delivered an RBI single with two outs in the first inning to give the Alces a quick 1-0 lead. In the third inning, Triston Casas doubled with one out, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a Potts sacrifice fly to centerfield. Potts struck again in the eighth inning, after Devlin Granberg walked and Casas singled, Granberg scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Potts for his third RBI of the game. Binghamton scored their lone run on a solo home run by Yoel Romero off Victor Santos in the eighth inning. Joan Martinez picked up his fourth save hurling a scoreless ninth inning. Martinez has not allowed a run in his last ten games spanning 12 innings.

CASAS IS A PROBLEM - Triston Casas has been on an absolute tear in his last five games. During that time, he is batting .600 (9-for-15) with a double, five home runs and 11 RBI. He has also worked six walks and has only struck out once. He has a .714 on-base percentage and 1.667 slugging with 2.381 OPS.

WELCOME BACK, WILLIAMS - Prior to today's game, infielder Grant Williams has rejoined the Sea Dogs from AAA Worcester. With the Woo Sox, he was batting .265 with a triple and four RBI. Williams has been strong for Portland this year batting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 RBI. He has a .308 OBP and has only struck out 16 times in 236 at-bats.

ACTIVE STREAKS - LHP Rio Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 14 appearances spanning 22.0 innings with only 13 hits and 24 strikeouts. RHP Joan Martinez has not allowed a run in his last 10 games (12.0 innings) while allowing eight hits and striking out 14.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs are currently in fourth place in the Double-A Northeast League, 3.0 games out of a playoff spot. The Akron RubberDucks remain in first place while the Somerset Patriots are in second place and the Bowie Baysox are in third. The Baysox are only 0.5 game behind the Patriots. The top two teams in the league will advance to the Northeast League Championship Series which will begin September 21st.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Brayan Bello will take the mound for the Sea Dogs this afternoon. He last pitched 9/2 at New Hampshire and tossed 3.2 innings allowing one run (unearned) on four hits while walking three and striking out three. He has faced the Rumble Ponies three times and is 0-3 with a 5.48 ERA. Bello has made four starts pitching 21.1 innings allowing 13 earned runs on 20 hits while walking eight and striking out 31. Binghamton is batting .253 against him. Three of his four home runs this season have been blasted by the Ponies.

