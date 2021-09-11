Sea Dogs Extend Win Streak to Six Games

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (62-45) won their sixth consecutive game Saturday afternoon defeating the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (46-55) 7-5 at Hadlock Field.

Ryan Fitzgerald belted his 12th home run of the year in the second inning to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

Antoine Duplantis swatted his first Double-A home run in the top of the third for Binghamton, a two-run shot that gave Binghamton a 2-1 lead.

Binghamton extended their lead scoring three runs in the top of the fourth. Two runs scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Yoel Romero. Edgardo Fermin chipped in with an RBI single as Binghamton led 5-1.

Despite allowing the five runs, Portland starter Brayan Bello (1-3) earned his first Double-A win striking out six batters over five innings of work.

The Sea Dogs cut the lead to 5-3 with a two-run double by Hudson Potts in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Cameron Cannon led off the fifth inning with a double and scored on an RBI single by Tyreque Reed. Reed scored the tying run when Ronaldo Hernandez singled. With runners on second and third with two outs, Binghamton pitcher Alec Kisena balked allowing Pedro Castellanos to score the go-ahead run from third base.

Binghamton threatened in the eighth inning loading the bases with no outs off Jake Thompson. Rio Gomez entered the game for the Sea Dogs striking out and getting Duplantis to ground out to end the threat. Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 15 appearances spanning 23 innings.

Fitzgerald added an RBI double in the eighth inning to give the Sea Dogs an insurance run.

Frank German worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn his second save of the season.

The Sea Dogs play their final regular-season home game on Sunday at 1:00 PM. The game will be the Sea Dogs annual Field of Dreams/ Fan Appreciation game. Red Sox prospect Jay Groome (1-0, 0.00) is scheduled to make his Hadlock Field debut. He will be opposed by Binghamton righty Justin Lasko (1-2, 6.59).

