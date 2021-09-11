Sea Dogs Announce 2021 Team Award Winners

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs announced their team awards for the 2021 season prior to today's game. Outfielder Joey Meneses was named the Most Valuable Player while Josh Winckowski was named Pitcher of the Year.

Most Valuable Player - Joey Meneses

Joey Meneses appeared in 50 games for the Sea Dogs in 2021 before he was promoted to AAA Worcester Woo Sox on July 17th. He led the club with a .303 average, was second in RBI (43), and ranked third in doubles (22). Meneses recorded a 12 game hitting streak from June 13th to July 8th and had a .452 batting average during that time (19-for-42) with eight doubles, three home runs, and 19 RBI. Pedro Castellanos (14 games) and Ronaldo Hernandez (13 games) are the only two Sea Dogs to have recorded longer hitting streaks this season. Meneses was originally signed as a minor league free agent by the Boston Red Sox on January 23, 2020.

Pitcher of the Year - Josh Winckowski

Josh Winckowski started a team-high 19 games for Portland this season posting a 7-3 record with a 4.35 ERA (45 ER/93.0 IP). The 23-year-old right-hander leads the Sea Dogs in games started (19), innings pitched (93.0), and strikeouts (83). Among the Double-A Northeast League, Winckowski ranks second in games started, third in wins and winning percentage (.700), fourth in ERA, innings pitched, and average (.258). He was acquired by the Red Sox in a three-team trade from the New York Mets on February 10, 2021.

