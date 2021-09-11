Pabst Party Caps Saturday Night Victory at Peoples Natural Gas Field

CURVE, PA - Jeff Passantino, Noe Toribio, Oddy Nunez and Shea Murray combined on Altoona's fifth shutout victory of the season as the Curve tuned up the Erie pitching staff for 11 runs on 12 hits led by a four-RBI game from Arden Pabst in front of 7,209 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday night.

The Curve, leading 3-0, scored six runs in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Cal Mitchell knocked a single into right off Erie starter Reese Olson, scoring two. Matt Fraizer then scored Jack Suwinski on a single off reliever Yaya Chentouf in the next at-bat. Pabst followed up with a bases-clearing double that scored two more to make it 8-0. Oneil Cruz scored Pabst on an RBI-single two batters later.

Altoona scored the first three runs in the third inning. Cruz singled, stole second and advanced to third on a pickoff error before he stole home on a double steal that got Rodolfo Castro to second. Mason Martin scored Castro in the next at-bat on a single to right, and Suwinski knocked a double to score Martin and make it 3-0.

Pabst added to his strong night at the plate in the seventh with a two-run home run, his sixth of the campaign. It capped off the Altoona scoring in the 11-0 rout. Cruz, Martin, Fraizer and Pabst each recorded multi-hit days at the plate to lead the Altoona offense.

Passantino tossed two scoreless frames in the start before handing off to Toribio for three innings of relief with three strikeouts. Nunez matched a season high three innings with three strikeouts and Murray sat down the SeaWolves in order in the ninth.

Ji-Hwan Bae went 1-for-5 on Saturday night extending his on-base streak to 21 games, matching Cruz for the longest this season by a Curve batter. During the stretch, Bae is batting .338 with a .462 on-base percentage.

Prior to Saturday's game, the Curve presented their team awards for the season. LHP Cam Alldred was awarded the team's "Fireman of the Year" Award as the team's top relief pitcher, INF Josh Bissonette was awarded the team's "Unsung Hero" Award for his underappreciated efforts at the plate and in the field, LHP Trey McGough was awarded the team's Pitcher of the Year Award and 1B Mason Martin earned the team's Most Valuable Player Award.

The Curve wrap up their series with the SeaWolves on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. LHP Trey McGough (4-5, 3.84) will start for Altoona, with RHP A.J. Ladwig (5-6, 4.52) slated for Erie.

